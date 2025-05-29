Autoware Foundation Surpasses 100 Members, Announces Real-World E2E Autonomous Driving Demonstrations

New software architecture and MLOps/Simulation environments for E2E autonomous driving systems

Autoware Foundation hits 100+ members, unveils new mission and E2E autonomous driving demos in urban and highway settings to advance open-source mobility.

Surpassing 100 member organizations is a testament to the power of open collaboration and the growing recognition of Autoware’s role in the global autonomous driving landscape” — Yang Zhang, Chairman of the Board of Directors, The Autoware Foundation

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autoware Foundation, a global industry consortium dedicated to the development of Autoware — the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving — has announced that its membership has exceeded 100 organizations. Participating entities span a diverse range, including automotive manufacturers, semiconductor companies, startups, and research institutions, further solidifying the Foundation’s role as a cornerstone for international technological collaboration.In conjunction with this milestone, the Foundation has redefined its Mission, Vision, and Core Values to better align with its expanding global footprint and long-term strategy:Mission: Co-create a neutral, trusted hub that advances safety and beyond in mobility and societyVision: Build open-source software for globally trusted autonomous driving systems that engage and advance societyCore Values: Open Source, Collaborative, Deployment Ready, Cutting EdgeThis strategic realignment reflects the Foundation’s commitment to driving innovation with a clear and unified direction across a growing and diverse ecosystem.As the first major step under the new MVV, the Foundation plans to publicly demonstrate an end-to-end (E2E) autonomous driving system operating in both highway and urban environments. This approach integrates sensor data acquisition, perception, planning, and vehicle control in a seamless pipeline, representing a significant milestone toward realizing Autoware’s vision of “globally trusted autonomous driving systems that engage and advance society.”The demonstration will feature real-world deployments of vehicles equipped with Autoware, showcasing the reliability, scalability, and practical application of open-source software in complex traffic conditions. Further details regarding the demonstration routes and configurations will be announced in due course.“Surpassing 100 member organizations is a testament to the power of open collaboration and the growing recognition of Autoware’s role in the global autonomous driving landscape. Our redefined Mission, Vision, and Values serve as a compass guiding the Foundation’s strategic growth” said Yang Zhang, Chairman of the Board of Directors, The Autoware Foundation. “The upcoming E2E demonstration will offer concrete proof of the progress we’ve made and the trustworthiness of open-source-based autonomy.”The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization that hosts the Autoware project, the world’s leading open-source software project for autonomous driving. The Autoware project is built on Robot Operating System (ROS), and through using open source, it lowers the entry barrier to autonomous driving technology and enables commercial deployment of autonomous driving in a broad range of vehicles and applications.Autoware Foundation has a vision to build open-source software for globally trusted autonomous driving systems that engage and advance society, and is on a mission to co-create a neutral, trusted hub that advances safety and beyond in mobility and society. Learn more about the Autoware Foundation on autoware.org

