Launch of Wheresight: A New Era in Digital Maturity for Tourism Organizations

Wheresight ... Improving Digital Maturity for your Tourism Organization Caroline Dunlea CEO & Co Founder of Wheresight Karl Llewellyn International Commercial Director, Wheresight and Mike Jones Head of Tourism Tech, Wheresight at the recent eToursim Summit in Las Vegas

The launch of Wheresight a platform and consultancy designed to enhance digital maturity for destination management organizations and tourism bodies worldwide.

With Wheresight, we’ll pioneer the acceleration of digital maturity for tourism organisations—giving DMOs and other tourism bodies every advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace.” — Caroline Dunlea, Founder/CEO

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Optimisation Launches Wheresight:

A New Era in Digital Maturity for Tourism Organizations

Core Optimisation, a leader in digital marketing and transformation for the tourism sector since 2015, is thrilled to announce the launch of Wheresight (www.wheresight.com), a groundbreaking platform and consultancy designed to enhance digital maturity for destination management organizations (DMOs) and tourism bodies worldwide.

Wheresight leverages proprietary software and the extensive experience of our dedicated team in tourism and visitor engagement to empower organizations to assess their digital maturity. By providing date driven insights and strategies, Wheresight helps tourism providers optimize their digital strategy, maximize marketing ROI, and drive measurable growth in visitor numbers.

Having successfully managed the groundbreaking and award-winning Digital Transformation ‘Digital that Delivers’ Programme for upwards of 800 visitor experiences for Failte Ireland (Irish Tourist Board), Core Optimisation is poised to lead the charge in elevating digital strategies for tourism organizations across the globe.

Making the announcement, Caroline Dunlea, CEO & Co Founder, explained “I am delighted to launch Wheresight an exciting new Core Optimisation company. With Wheresight, we’ll pioneer the acceleration of digital maturity for tourism organisations—giving DMOs and other tourism bodies every advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

For more information about Wheresight and how it can transform your organization’s digital presence, please visit www.wheresight.com or contact Karl Llewellyn, International Commercial Director

Further Information:

Kieran O Brien,

Director of Marketing, Core Optimisation & Wheresight, kieran@coreoptimisation.com,

00 353 892507780

Notes to Editor:

Core Optimisation is an Irish based Digital Growth and Transformation Agency in operation since 2015. Supporting 70 plus clients in the tourism, retail and corporate sectors in Ireland, the UK and internationally, the company was founded by Caroline Dunlea and David Brett and currently has 57 employees. It is a Google Premier Partner, a Meta Marketing Partner and has been named in Deloitte Fast 50 (Ireland) and Deloitte Fast 500 (Europe) for the last three years. www.coreoptimisation.com

