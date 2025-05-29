MRVS Inc., Parent Company of MobileRVService.com, Acquires RV TechNet

MobileRVService.com - The Future of RV Service is Here

Strategic acquisition combines cutting-edge AR capabilities with nationwide provider network, revolutionizing RV maintenance and repair experience.

We're not just connecting people with services – we're creating the future of RV maintenance and repair.” — Nick Wright

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobileRVService.com, the leading marketplace connecting RV owners with vetted mobile service providers across the United States and Canada, today announced its acquisition of RV TechNet, a pioneering company specializing in augmented reality (AR) technology for the RV industry. This strategic move positions MobileRVService.com at the forefront of digital innovation in RV services while expanding its comprehensive platform capabilities.This investment brings together MobileRVService.com's extensive network of active mobile service providers with RV TechNet's advanced AR technology, creating an unprecedented combination of nationwide reach and cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities. This integration will enhance the platform's ability to deliver faster, more precise service solutions to RV owners across North America."This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize how RV owners access quality service," said Nick, Co-Founder & CEO of MobileRVService.com. "By combining our proven marketplace model with AR technology capabilities, we're creating the most comprehensive and innovative RV service platform in the industry."Platform Evolution and Enhanced FeaturesIn conjunction with the acquisition announcement, MobileRVService.com revealed plans for major platform enhancements scheduled for release between Q3 2025 and Q2 2026. The multi-stage updates will introduce advanced features for both RV owners and service providers.Industry-Leading Network and PerformanceMobileRVService.com operates the most extensive network of mobile RV service providers in North America. The platform serves customers 24/7, 365 days a year, offering services ranging from pre-purchase inspections and preventative maintenance to emergency repairs, advanced diagnosis, and customer training.Services span all RV categories including Class A, B, and C motorhomes, as well as travel trailers and fifth wheels, with 97% of providers offering exclusively mobile services.Growing Market DemandThe RV industry continues to experience robust growth, with increasing demand for reliable, accessible, service solutions. MobileRVService.com is experiencing dramatic user base growth across its platform."The combination of our proven marketplace model with advanced AR technology positions us to meet the evolving needs of today's RV owners," added Nick. "We're not just connecting people with services – we're creating the future of RV maintenance and repair."About MobileRVService.comFounded to address the critical need for reliable RV service access nationwide, MobileRVService.com operates the largest marketplace connecting RV owners with vetted mobile service providers across the United States and Canada. The platform offers free access to RV owners while providing service providers with comprehensive business tools and marketing support. MobileRVService.com has established itself as the industry's most trusted service connection platform.For more information about MobileRVService.com and its services, visit https://MobileRVService.com.

