Vretta Supports Reforestation Initiatives in Canada through their Partnership with Evertreen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Earth Day, Vretta partnered with Evertreen to support a reforestation initiative by planting 2,000 trees in Canada. This initiative complements Vretta’s existing sustainability practices, including energy-efficient operations, green data centres, e-waste reduction, sustainable product design, green building certifications, and the use of eco-friendly technologies and practices. By partnering with Evertreen, Vretta reaffirms their deep commitment to their environmental and sustainable initiatives, including carbon offsetting to make a tangible impact on the environment in Canada and beyond.



Rooting for a Brighter Future

Through the Vretta-Evertreen partnership, the 2,000 trees, now growing in British Columbia and New Brunswick, will enhance local biodiversity while supporting broader environmental recovery — a lasting investment in Canada’s natural ecosystems. The trees planted will help offset carbon emissions while creating local employment opportunities. Through Evertreen’s innovative platform and satellite-monitored projects, every tree planted under this partnership is tracked and verified, ensuring transparency and long-term impact.

“We believe that education should not only prepare students for academic success but also empower them to become responsible global citizens,” said Anand Karat, President and CEO of Vretta. “While our core work focuses on improving educational practices that positively impact the lives of students through innovation in technology, this partnership lets us enhance our commitment to sustainability and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.”

Evertreen Co-founder, Luca Giordaniello, added “We’re thrilled to welcome Vretta to our community of forward-thinking organizations. Their dedication to digital transformation in education and their commitment to environmental sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to build a greener and better world. Together, we’re not just nurturing minds — we’re nurturing the Earth.”



A Partnership with Purpose

Vretta and Evertreen aim to inspire organizations to think beyond traditional boundaries and adopt sustainable practices that benefit both people and the planet. By linking academic innovation with environmental responsibility, Vretta and Evertreen are planting the seeds for a smarter, greener, and more sustainable future.



About Vretta

Vretta drives innovation in education systems worldwide through advanced digital assessment and learning solutions. Winning multiple awards and partnering with academic institutions and governments for over 15 years, Vretta is passionate about developing accessible and reliable student-centered tools that combine smart technology with psychometric precision. Vretta’s mission is to make assessment tools to support success, not just measurement.

https://www.vretta.com/



About Evertreen

Evertreen empowers forward-thinking companies to reduce their carbon footprint by facilitating remote tree planting and providing satellite monitoring of reforestation projects. Through innovative technology, Evertreen combats deforestation and promotes habitat protection worldwide.

www.evertreen.com

