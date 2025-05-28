U.S. Revenue Marketing Firm 3rd + Taylor Agency Expands to Paris to Help B2B Tech Brands Go Global

3rd + Taylor Agency Logo

Paris Launch Event for B2B Tech Founders and Marketing Leaders to Feature Networking Happy Hour, Private Dinner, and Beyoncé Concert Tickets Giveaway

French brands have the talent and tech. While many companies face concerns with operations in the US due to tariffs, the B2B SaaS space continues to thrive.” — Tiffany Nwahiri

PARIS, FRANCE, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.-based B2B tech marketing firm 3rd + Taylor Agency announced today its expansion into the French market, with a focus on helping Paris-based tech companies scale their presence in the United States. Known for helping SaaS, FinTech, and MedTech companies accelerate revenue through sharp strategy and creative execution, 3rd + Taylor Agency will now offer its services to French firms aiming to break into the competitive U.S. market.To mark the launch, the agency will host an exclusive networking event in Paris on Friday, June 20, 2025 inviting marketing leaders, founders and CEOs from high-growth, VC- and PE-backed B2B tech companies. The evening will include an intimate cocktail hour followed by a private, four-course dinner with wine pairings for executives serious about U.S. market expansion. As a surprise bonus, two guests will walk away with two tickets each to the nearly sold-out Beyoncé concert in Paris that same weekend."French brands have the talent and tech. What's critical is having a partner who understands how to unlock revenue in global markets,” said Tiffany Nwahiri, Founder and CEO of 3rd + Taylor Agency. “While many companies face concerns with operations in the US due to tariffs, the B2B SaaS space continues to thrive.”The agency is targeting funded start-ups to mid-market B2B tech companies—firms actively exploring international expansion and in need of senior-level marketing expertise without the overwhelm of expanding an in-house team.3rd + Taylor Agency will operate remotely in France, continuing its U.S. operations while building strategic partnerships with the local Parisian tech and investment ecosystem.To request your invite to this intimate gathering, please fill out the form at grow.3rdandTaylor.com/Paris About 3rd + Taylor Agency3rd + Taylor is a U.S.-based revenue marketing firm helping B2B tech companies grow through top tier go-to-market strategy, demand generation, AI-assisted prospecting, and content that converts. We work with funded startups to mid-market enterprises ready to scale into competitive markets with clarity, speed, and bottom line results. Learn more at www.3rdandTaylor.com ###Should you need more information about this topic, don't hesitate to contact:

3rd + Taylor Agency is Coming to Paris! RSVP for the 20 June 2025 Launch Event.

