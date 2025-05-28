Roto-Rooter® Plumbing & Water Cleanup of Belton, TX Celebrates 25 Years of Exceptional Plumbing Service

We take pride in solving our customers’ toughest plumbing challenges while building lasting relationships in the communities we serve.” — Mike Jensen

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roto-Rooter® Plumbing & Water Cleanup of Belton, TX, a trusted independent contractor serving Belton, Temple, Killeen, Waco, and Salado, Texas, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary as a leading plumbing and drain service provider in Central Texas. Since 2000, this locally operated franchise has built a stellar reputation for delivering top-tier service, earning over 100 5-star Google reviews and a loyal customer base.

With a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Roto-Rooter® Plumbing & Water Cleanup of Belton, TX offers 24/7 emergency plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services. From unclogging drains to repairing water heaters and tackling complex sewer line issues, their licensed and insured technicians provide reliable solutions tailored to residential and commercial needs. “For 25 years, our team has been dedicated to serving Central Texas with integrity and excellence,” said Mike Jensen. “We take pride in solving our customers’ toughest plumbing challenges while building lasting relationships in the communities we serve.”

The franchise’s success is rooted in its team of experienced plumbers, who use state-of-the-art equipment like hydro-jetting and video inspection to deliver efficient, long-lasting results. Their dedication to quality has earned them a 4.7-star rating on Angi and glowing testimonials, such as a Waco customer who praised technician BJ for quickly resolving a main sewer line backup with expertise and courtesy.

As an independent contractor of Roto-Rooter®, the franchise operates with the flexibility to meet local needs while upholding the brand’s legacy of trust since 1935. They serve Central Texas with upfront pricing, free project estimates, and industry-leading warranties, ensuring peace of mind for every client.

To mark this milestone, they are offering special promotions throughout June 2025. Customers can schedule services or learn more by calling (254) 939-6999 for Belton, (254) 699-3111 for Killeen, or visiting www.rotorooter.com/beltontx.

Roto-Rooter® Plumbing & Water Cleanup of Belton, TX, is an independent contractor of Roto-Rooter®, the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Serving Belton, Temple, Killeen, Waco, and Salado, TX, for 25 years, they specialize in full-service plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup. Licensed, insured, and available 24/7, they are committed to customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.