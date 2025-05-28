Solar Panda Expands to Sénégal, Bringing Clean, Affordable Energy to West Africa

Solar Panda Shop

TORONTO, CANADA AND DAKAR, SENEGAL, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Panda, a leading provider of solar home systems in Africa, is excited to announce its expansion into Sénégal. This marks an important milestone in the company’s mission to bring clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to off-grid households across the continent.With over 350,000 homes powered in Kenya, Solar Panda is now taking its high-quality products and proven model to West Africa. The company offers innovative solar energy systems that provide lighting, phone charging, radios, televisions, and more, all powered by the sun.To lead this exciting new chapter, Solar Panda has appointed Martin Lemaire as Managing Director for Sénégal. Martin brings extensive experience in the solar energy and last-mile distribution sector and is well-positioned to drive Solar Panda’s growth and impact in the country.“With our superior products and commitment to customer service, we believe Solar Panda is a perfect fit for families across Sénégal. This launch represents a key step in our broader expansion across Africa, and Martin brings the leadership and experience we need in this new market”, says Andy Keith, Founder and CEO of Solar Panda.Solar Panda is currently hiring for all roles in Sénégal, including:Sales ManagerCustomer Care ManagerLogistics ManagerShop ManagersCustomer Care AgentsHR, Accounting, and moreExpansion into Sénégal is an important and exciting next step for Solar Panda. Solar Panda knows from years of experience that its products are the right fit for many families across Africa and have the ability to transform lives. The new team in Sénégal continues the journey.About Solar PandaSolar Panda designs, manufactures, and sells word-class solar home systems that make clean energy affordable and accessible for off-grid homes. The company is headquartered in Canada and currently operates across Kenya and now Sénégal, with plans to expand to more countries across Africa in the near future. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our website at www.solarpanda.com

