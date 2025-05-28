Urable Joins Fullsteam to Accelerate Innovation in Field Services and Automotive Detailing

Urable & Fullsteam partnership

Urable joins Fullsteam to enhance innovation, offering better payments, insights, and long-term support for business management services.

KENNETH SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urable , the leading business management platform for detailing, paint protection film (PPF), window tint, vinyl wrap, and ceramic coating professionals, is excited to announce it has joined the Fullsteam family through the acquisition of Abens Solutions, LLC, Urable’s parent company. Fullsteam is a software and payments technology company that provides end-to-end business management solutions for vertical markets, helping companies scale through integrated software, payment processing, and growth-focused support.Since its launch in 2019, Urable has transformed the way detailing professionals manage and grow their business. Known for its ease of use, innovation, and unmatched customer experience, it is designed to streamline scheduling, payments, and customer interactions. The platform has quickly become the industry’s go-to system for efficiency, innovation, and delivering standout customer experiences.Fullsteam is not a financial buyer; they are a software company and that’s why we chose them”, said Michael Abens, President of Urable. “Urable has been incredibly successful, not just because of the system itself, but because of the people behind it and our customer-centric culture. With Fullsteam’s resources and knowledge base supporting us, I foresee great things for Urable, our customers, and our employees.”Abens continued, “Joining the Fullsteam family was the most responsible thing we could do for our customers so they can rely on Urable for decades to come.”The Urable leadership team—Michael, Kris, and Kyle Abens—will continue to lead the day-to- day strategy, operations, and development of the platform.As part of Fullsteam, Urable will integrate advanced payment processing technology, giving users access to improved customer service, lower processing fees, and deeper insights into business performance.“We are thrilled to welcome Urable into the Fullsteam family and to support the team while they continue to evolve an amazing product that serves the detailing community so well”, said Michael A. Lawler, CEO of Fullsteam. “In a highly competitive market, the team behind Urable has separated themselves from the pack. The level of customer service and community building they provide is world class. With our platform behind them, the sky is the limit for a modern and full-featured system like Urable.”This milestone ensures long-term stability for Urable and accelerates its mission to empower detailing professional and field service entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive.About Urable (Abens Solutions, LLC)Abens Solutions, LLC is the innovative force behind Urable, the industry-leading business management system designed to streamline and elevate the operations of detailing, PPF, window tint, vinyl wrap, and ceramic coating professionals. (Urable.com)About FullsteamFullsteam integrates modern and scalable payments technology with vertical software to create industry-specific features and end-to-end business management systems. Our software products provide mission-critical infrastructure and technology, powering a broad range of niche industries to maximize potential. By uniting experts in payments, software, and digital marketing, Fullsteam delivers comprehensive solutions that drive growth and efficiency across various sectors. (fullsteam.com)

