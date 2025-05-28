Global Retail Digital Signage Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

Retail Digital Signage Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Has Been The Growth Of The Retail Digital Signage Market In Recent Years?

The vigorous growth of the retail digital signage market has been noticed in recent years. The market size is anticipated to rise from $22.38 billion in 2024 to $24.31 billion in 2025, achieving a notable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. This growth in the historical period emanates from various factors including the increasing adoption of digital advertising, enhanced demand for in-store customer engagement, soaring penetration of high-resolution displays, and the expansion of the retail sector. Additionally, the declining cost of hardware is contributing to this market's rise.

What Are The Projections For The Retail Digital Signage Market Size In The Future?

Projected to reach $33.37 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%, the retail digital signage market's future seems very bright. This anticipated growth can be accorded to several market drivers such as the integration of AI and IoT in digital signage, escalating demand for interactive and touch-based displays, increasing adoption of cloud-based content management systems, along with the expansion of smart retail stores. A move towards greater investment in digital marketing strategies is also predicted to motivate market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in display technology, continuous innovations in interactive signage solutions, and rapid developments in AI-driven content automation are among the emerging trends set to redefine the market.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Retail Digital Signage Market?

On the subject of market drivers, one cannot ignore the increasing use of smartphones. Connected to the internet, packed with advanced features for communication, entertainment, and productivity, smartphones are massively influencing the retail digital signage market. Rising smartphone usage encourages quick interactions like scanning QR codes, providing easy access to promotions and product details. A notable observation is the Uswitch Ltd.'s report from February 2024, which pointed out 71.8 million mobile connections at the start of 2022 in the UK. This was 4.2 million more than the total population, indicating a 3.8% increase or around 2.6 million more connections than in 2021. As a consequence, the increasing use of smartphones is anticipated to boost the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Retail Digital Signage Market?

Prominent industry players include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V Philips, among others. Key market trends signify that these companies are focusing on technological innovations, such as interactive touchscreen displays, to enhance customer engagement and provide retailers with advanced solutions for personalized content delivery. A standout example is ViewSonic Corporation. In June 2023, this US-based electronics company launched the ViewBoard IFP110, a 110-inch interactive display with 4K UHD resolution designed for large-scale environments like showrooms, training centers, and museums.

How Is The Global Retail Digital Signage Market Segmented?

The market is split into several segments for efficient study:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3 By Display Type: Light-Emitting Diode, Liquid Crystal Display, Organic Light-emitting Diode, Other Display Types

4 By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

5 By Industry Vertical: Retail, Corporate, Hospitality, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Sports And Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Displays, Media Players, Mounting Equipment, Interactive Kiosks, Digital Posters

2 By Software: Content Management Systems CMS, Audience Analytics Software, Remote Device Management, Scheduling Software

3 By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Support, Content Creation Services, Consulting And Integration Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Retail Digital Signage Market?

In 2024, North America was observed to be the largest region in the retail digital signage market. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period.

