Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Expected To Reach $37.98 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive adaptive cruise control market size has seen swift acceleration in recent years. The market expanded from $22.87 billion in 2024 to an expected $25.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. Regulatory mandates, a surge in passenger car sales, positive economic growth, and government support have all been critical contributors to the market’s growth during this historical period.

What Growth Is Expected In The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market In The Upcoming Years?

In the near future, the automotive adaptive cruise control market is expected to continue its rapid ascent. It is projected to expand to $37.98 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 10.7% over the next few years. The forecast period's growth can be attributed to an increasing emphasis on vehicle safety and rising sales of vehicles and connected vehicles. Other contributing factors include urbanization and higher disposable incomes, all fostering the market’s advancement. Enhanced sensor fusion, the integration of machine learning and AI, driver monitoring systems, long-range radar, and cooperative adaptive cruise control cacc are major trends expected during the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7384&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market?

The number of road accidents globally is one factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive adaptive cruise control market. Road accidents are incidents on roads that lead to injury, mostly through crashes that originate from, finish with, or involve a vehicle partially or wholly on a public road. Automotive adaptive cruise control systems reduce road accidents by automatically adjusting the speed of vehicles based on the traffic ahead. In 2022, for instance, there was a reported total of 3.66K road accidents in states and union territories, according to an India-based Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. These accidents led to the loss of 13.17K lives and left 3.48K individuals injured. As such, the frequent occurrence of road accidents is a key driving force for the automotive adaptive cruise control market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market?

Several major companies have been instrumental in developing and shaping the automotive adaptive cruise control market. These include Magna International Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Hyundai Motor Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mando Corporation, Nidec Elesys America Corporation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-adaptive-cruise-control-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market?

Technological advancements are one key trend gaining momentum in the automotive adaptive cruise control market. Companies are focused on creating novel technological solutions to enhance their market position. Notably, in October 2023, Renesas, a Japan-based semiconductor company, launched its induction motor position sensing technology to accurately detect rotor position in induction motors. This technology optimizes performance in various applications, including electric vehicles and industrial automation, leading to improved torque output, reduced energy consumption, and system reliability.

How Is The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmented?

The automotive adaptive cruise control market is multifaceted, with various segments and subsegments:

1 By Component: LIN, CAN, ECU, MCU, Wire harness

2 By Technology: RADAR Sensor, LIDAR Sensor

3 By Mode Of Operation: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System, Connected Adaptive Cruise Control System

4 By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

5 By Distribution Channel: OEM, After market

Furthermore, subsegments based on key components include:

1 By LIN Local Interconnect Network: LIN Transceivers, LIN Controllers

2 By CAN Controller Area Network: CAN Transceivers, CAN Controllers

3 By ECU Electronic Control Unit: Adaptive Cruise Control ECUs, Centralized ECUs

4 By MCU Microcontroller Unit: 8-bit MCUs, 16-bit MCUs, 32-bit MCUs

5 By Wire Harness: Adaptive Cruise Control Wire Harnesses, Connector Assemblies for Wire Harnesses

How Is The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Distributed Globally?

North America claimed the top spot as the largest region in the automotive adaptive cruise control market in 2024. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports -

Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-4d-imaging-radar-global-market-report

Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-ac-compressor-global-market-report

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-active-health-monitoring-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies, maintains a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can glean the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.