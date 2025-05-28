AssetPlus sets the benchmark as India’s leading ONDC-Integrated Mutual Fund App on Google & Apple Playstores

AssetPlus joining the ONDC Network marks a pivotal step in India's journey towards making essential financial products accessible

By integrating with ONDC, AssetPlus aims to revolutionize Mutual Fund access, empowering investors and distributors with cutting-edge technology.

Bringing an ONDC-powered Mutual Fund app to app stores marks a defining moment for AssetPlus. By leveraging ONDC’s framework, individuals can access investment opportunities easily and securely.” — Vishranth Suresh, CEO and Co-Founder, AssetPlus

CHENNAI, INDIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetPlus , a SEBI-registered, leading digital platform for Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs), is taking a transformative step in the investment ecosystem by becoming the pioneering ONDC -integrated Mutual Fund buyer app to go live across Google and Apple Play Stores. This milestone underscores AssetPlus’s commitment to democratizing Mutual Fund access, accelerating India’s financial literacy, and bridging the investment gap for underserved communities.The integration of AssetPlus into the ONDC Network represents a defining moment in India’s digital investment landscape. By leveraging ONDC’s open architecture, AssetPlus is setting a new standard for seamless, technology-driven Mutual Fund distribution, ensuring accessibility and transparency for investors nationwide.Highlighting the importance of this integration, T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC, stated, “AssetPlus joining the ONDC Network marks a pivotal step in our journey to make essential financial products accessible to every Indian. With their expertise in tech-driven Mutual Fund solutions and a strong track record of industry trust and innovation, we are confident this integration will help bridge the gap between financial services and underserved communities. Together, we aim to empower individuals across India with the tools to secure their financial futures financially.”With a fully operational ONDC-integrated platform available to users nationwide, AssetPlus is redefining the Mutual Fund investment experience. Unlike traditional players, its mobile-first approach simplifies transactions, streamlines onboarding, and ensures seamless integration with ONDC’s open architecture.Vishranth Suresh, CEO and Co-Founder of AssetPlus, added: “Bringing an ONDC-powered Mutual Fund app to app stores marks a defining moment for AssetPlus. Our mission has always been to simplify and scale Mutual Fund distribution. By leveraging ONDC’s framework, we are enabling more individuals to access investment opportunities easily and securely.”AssetPlus has already built a strong presence in India’s financial ecosystem, supporting over 15,000 Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) and managing more than ₹5000 Crores of Assets Under Management (AUM). The ONDC integration ushers in a new era of accessibility, empowering first-time investors and seasoned distributors alike.This launch not only strengthens ONDC’s growing ecosystem but also sets a new benchmark for Mutual Fund Distribution in India —fostering financial literacy, accessibility, and inclusion. With its user-first approach, AssetPlus is ensuring that investing is no longer a privilege but an accessible opportunity for all.ONDC is a Network of 277 apps, 83 buyer apps, 164 seller apps and 30 logistics service providers. Shoppers can choose from one of the 83 buyer apps to buy their desired products based on the categories of products those apps have enabled. Sellers can choose from one of the 164 to be listed on the Network. Any buyer on any buyer app can buy from any seller on any seller app. Know more: https://ondc.org/ondc-buyer-apps/ —----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About AssetPlus: AssetPlus is India’s leading digital platform empowering Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) with cutting-edge technology, seamless investment solutions, and comprehensive support. Founded with a vision to simplify and expand mutual fund distribution, AssetPlus provides MFDs with advanced tools, training, and resources to enhance client engagement and scale their businesses efficiently. With a strong commitment to innovation and regulatory excellence, AssetPlus continues to transform the financial distribution landscape, enabling both distributors and investors to thrive in a digital-first economy.For more information, visit www.assetplus.in About ONDC: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable Open Networks.MUTUAL FUND INVESTMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO MARKET RISKS, READ ALL SCHEME RELATED DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY

