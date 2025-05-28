Konverge AI Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Enterprise Data Security

Konverge AI Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for ISM

The certification affirms Konverge AI’s preparedness to safeguard sensitive data in accordance with global enterprise security standards.

At Konverge AI, we view security as foundational to delivering value. This certification reinforces our promise to build and scale AI solutions that are secure by design.” — Sagar Ghonge, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Konverge AI.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konverge AI , a leading provider of AI and data solutions, has been recommended for certification against ISO 27001:2022 , the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) . This milestone affirms the company’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding both internal and client data through structured implementation and a proactive, security-first approach.In today’s dynamic threat landscape, enterprises face increasing pressure to ensure information security across cloud platforms, remote operations, and sensitive customer environments. The 2022 revision of the ISO 27001 standard brings greater focus to cloud security, threat intelligence, and operational resilience areas where Konverge AI has already demonstrated significant strength.“Implementation of the ISO 27001 standard, particularly the 2022 version, has helped Konverge AI strengthen its information security posture, especially in cloud environments and threat intelligence,” said Ulhas Argekar, Lead Auditor and Team Leader at DNV.Konverge AI’s ISMS framework is supported by a comprehensive suite of policies, procedures, controls, and technical safeguards, designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical data. These controls are continuously evaluated and improved through third-party audits, client-led assessments, and internal governance.“At Konverge AI, we view security as foundational to delivering value. This certification reinforces our promise to build and scale AI solutions that are secure by design,” said Sagar Ghonge, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Konverge AI.Through adherence to global standards and an ongoing investment in information security maturity, Konverge AI provides enterprise-grade assurance, helping its clients to innovate with confidence while maintaining the highest level of data protection.About ISO 27001 Certification:ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), providing a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information and ensuring it remains secure. It’s published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and outlines the best practices for risk management, data protection, and continuous improvement in enterprise security operations.About Konverge AI:Konverge AI is a pure-play decision science firm dedicated to empowering businesses with the power of AI. As industry pioneers, we operate at the intersection of data, machine learning (ML) models, and business insights that help you develop cutting-edge AI products and solutions. For more information about our information security practices or certifications, visit: https://konverge.ai/contact

