Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Infrastructure As Code Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Does The Infrastructure As Code Market Landscape Look Like?

The infrastructure as code market size has seen exceptional growth in past years. Over the course of a year, it is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.4%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to a surge in cloud automation, increasing demand for faster software development, IoT-based solutions, the expansion of microservices architecture, and wider usage of Kubernetes.

What Is Expected To Drive The Infrastructure As Code Market’s Future Growth?

The momentum is projected to continue, with the market size forecasted to see exponential growth in the next few years. By 2029, it is estimated to reach $4.20 billion with a CAGR of 27.2%. The key drivers propelling this increase are the mounting complexity of IT infrastructure, rising adoption of cloud services, a growing need for more streamlined operations, increasing use of cloud-native applications, and more widespread adoption of cloud technologies. In the forecast period, major trends include cloud adoption automation and orchestration, enhanced security automation requirements, cloud-native development, adoption of containers as a service CAAS, and digital transformation.

What's Driving The Infrastructure As Code Market Growth?

Additionally, the propagation of cloud computing is anticipated to further propel the growth in the infrastructure as code market. As cloud computing enables the delivery of computing services over the internet, it provides easier access to resources such as storage and software, without ownership of physical hardware. Benefitting from scalability, it allows businesses to adjust resources on demand, reducing costs, and supporting dynamic workloads efficiently. Infrastructure as code IaC is a key facilitator for cloud computing as it automates the management and provisioning of cloud resources through code, ensuring consistency, reducing human error, and enabling faster deployments.

Who Are The Key Players In The Infrastructure As Code Industry?

Within this vibrant marketplace, a roster of major companies has emerged, including Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines, VMware Inc., GitLab Inc., Harness Inc., Kong Inc., CircleCI Inc., Puppet Inc., Octopus Deploy Pty Ltd., InterCloud SAS, Gluware Inc.,Y325, CloudBolt Software Inc., Pulumi Corporation, Morpheus Data Inc., Spacelift Inc., Scalr Inc., Nirmata Inc., Chef Software Inc. All of these firms have magnified their presence through innovation and market execution.

Furthermore, these major players are centering their efforts on developing advanced solutions such as API-driven cloud connectivity platforms. These sophisticated new tools enhance automation and streamline infrastructure management, enabling secure integration between cloud services, applications, and networks. The platform also automates workflows, speeds up the exchange of data, and improves interoperability across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

How Is The Infrastructure As Code Market Segmented?

The report also segments the market to provide an in-depth understanding of its complexities. These segments are as follows:

1 By Component: Tools, Services

2 By Type: Declarative, Imperative

3 By Infrastructure Type: Mutable, Immutable

4 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

5 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Other End-Users

In addition, market subsegments include:

1 By Tools: Configuration Management, Orchestration, Provisioning, Security And Compliance, Monitoring

2 By Services: Consulting, Integration And Deployment, Support And Maintenance, Training, and Education

Which Geographies Hold Major Infrastructure As Code Market Shares?

In terms of regional insights, North America dominated the infrastructure as code market in 2024. Continuing this narrative, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the period ahead. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

