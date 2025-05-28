Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

Rhinovirus Infections Drug Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market?

Strong growth has been witnessed in the rhinovirus infections drug market size in recent years. The global market is expected to escalate from $1.26 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This historic period of growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of the common cold, heightened awareness about respiratory infections, a surge in demand for over-the-counter medications, escalating healthcare expenditure, and the rising adoption of combination therapies.

How Is The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market Projected To Grow?

Strong growth of the rhinovirus infections drug market size is projected to continue in the forthcoming years, with estimates indicating an increase to $1.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. This forecast period's growth can be attributed to the rise in antiviral drug investments, a surge in demand for targeted therapies, an increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, burgeoning healthcare access in emerging markets, and an uptick in the utilization of biologics and monoclonal antibodies.

One can also anticipate significant strides in antiviral research, advancements in vaccine research, innovations in biologics and monoclonal antibodies, the development of broad-spectrum antivirals, and advancements in nanotechnology for drug delivery.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market?

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to bolster the growth of the rhinovirus infections drug market. Respiratory disorders, conditions that affect the lungs and airways, can lead to difficulty breathing, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, and pneumonia. Such disorders are primarily due to the rising air pollution and exposure to occupational hazards, leading to conditions like asthma, COPD, and pneumonia becoming more prevalent in affected populations.

Rhinovirus infections drug helps manage these respiratory ailments by targeting viral replication, reducing inflammation, and alleviating symptoms to improve respiratory function. To illustrate, in November 2023, the Australia-based National Asthma Council reported 467 asthma-related deaths in 2022, including 299 females and 168 males, a substantial increase from the 355 recorded deaths in 2021. Therefore, the escalating incidence of respiratory disorders is anticipated to fuel growth in the rhinovirus infections drug market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market?

Various major companies currently operating in the rhinovirus infections drug market comprise Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BioFire Diagnostics LLC, hVIVO Services Limited, Romark Laboratories L.C., Cocrystal Pharma Inc., Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market?

Emerging trends indicate that notable companies operating in the rhinovirus infections drug market are investing resources to innovate antiviral drugs to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce symptom severity, and quicken recovery for patients. For example, in March 2025, Altesa BioSciences Inc., a US biotechnology company, received U.S. FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug IND application for vapendavir, intended to treat rhinovirus infections in COPD patients. Vapendavir, an oral broad-spectrum antiviral drug, prevents rhinovirus from entering human cells and replicating. The drug has shown efficacy against 97% of rhinoviruses and other respiratory enteroviruses.

How Is The Rhinovirus Infections Drug Market Segmented?

The market segments for the rhinovirus infections drug include:

1 By Product: Antivirals, Immunomodulators, Vaccines, Nasal Sprays, Symptomatic Treatments.

2 By Patient Age Group: Infants, Children, Adults, Elderly.

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intranasal, Injectable.

4 By Indication: Common Cold, Asthma Exacerbation, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD Exacerbation, Other Indications.

5 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies.

Additionally, subsegments cover antivirals, immunomodulators, vaccines, nasal sprays, and symptomatic treatments.

What Regional Insights Can We Derive?

In 2024, North America was depicted as the largest region in the rhinovirus infection drug market. However, the forecast period anticipates the fastest growth to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific.

