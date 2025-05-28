Global Payments Market to Reach USD 5.30 Trillion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Payments Market

Payments market grows with digitization, e-commerce, mobile pay, and real-time tech. Trends: digital wallets, BNPL, contactless & mobile commerce.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report, payments market is projected to be valued at USD 3.16 trillion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.30 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. The report covers the global payment market , segmented by mode of payment (POS and online sales), payment methods (card payments, digital wallets, cash on delivery, bank transfers, Buy Now Pay Later), end-user industries (retail, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). It includes market size and forecasts in USD for all segments.The global payments industry is shifting decisively toward digital-first models, with governments, financial institutions, and consumers steadily embracing electronic alternatives to cash. As per the Mordor Intelligence report, global payment volumes continue to increase, driven by internet access, smartphone usage, and embedded finance models. Businesses are modernizing payment infrastructure to support seamless, real-time processing. Online commerce growth and the popularity of digital wallets are reducing reliance on traditional banking tools.Innovation Is Fueling AdoptionAccording to Mordor Intelligence, technologies like NFC, QR payments, and tokenization are accelerating the shift to digital modes. Embedded finance and “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) services are being widely adopted. Major payment networks and fintech firms are investing in scalable cloud-based platforms that enable efficient transaction processing. Government-backed instant payment systems are facilitating interoperability and speeding up settlement cycles.India’s Payment Landscape Expands RapidlyIndia’s payments market is forecasted to grow from USD 421.50 billion in 2025 to USD 960.22 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to Mordor Intelligence. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a national standard for digital payments, allowing easy peer-to-peer and merchant transactions. With increasing smartphone use, digital literacy, and regulatory support, cashless payments are becoming a daily routine in India.Read more about the India Payments Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-payments-market?utm_source=einpr India Payment Gateway Market: Secure Processing Gains GroundIndia’s payment gateway market is projected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2025 to USD 3.62 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 11.89%, as per Mordor Intelligence. This segment plays a vital role in authenticating and processing online transactions. With increasing merchant onboarding and trust in e-commerce, more businesses are integrating robust gateways. This trend is particularly strong among small retailers shifting to omnichannel models.Get insights into the: India Payment Gateway Market Report Conclusion: The Payment Ecosystem Is Reaching New HeightsThe global and Indian payments markets are both witnessing structural changes that are fundamentally altering how individuals and businesses transact. With a steady push from digital transformation, the next five years are expected to see further integration between payments and daily life—from instant peer-to-peer transfers to AI-powered checkout experiences. India’s strong CAGR and innovation in payment infrastructure make it a key market to watch. The momentum is clear: payments are not just going digital; they are becoming more intelligent, interoperable, and user centric.Read more about the Global Payments Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-payments-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

