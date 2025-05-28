Global Coffee Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 174.25 Billion by 2030 – Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Coffee Market Size & Drivers

The key trends driving the coffee market are ethical sourcing, sustainable production, plant-based RTD innovation, and AI-driven personalization in retail.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coffee market is segmented by product (whole-bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, coffee pods & capsules), distribution channel (on-off trade) & geography. According to a 2025 report on the coffee market by Mordor Intelligence, the global coffee market size is valued at USD 138.37 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.72% to reach USD 174.25 billion by 2030.The global coffee market is set for stable growth, driven by increasing demand across diverse demographics. Factors contributing to this growth include evolving consumer tastes, a surge in specialty coffee consumption, and a rising preference for convenient formats like ready-to-drink beverages and single-serve pods. These trends continue to push innovation and market expansion worldwide.Ethiopia: A Heritage of Coffee CultivationEthiopia remains a vital player in the global coffee industry. The country is often recognized as the origin of Arabica coffee and continues to produce high-quality beans that are exported worldwide. According to Mordor Intelligence, Ethiopia’s coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. Ground coffee remains the most preferred type due to its rich aroma and deep cultural association. Instant coffee is also gaining popularity because of its ease of use, especially among younger consumers. Learn more from the Ethiopia coffee market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ethiopia-coffee-market?utm_source=einpr Vietnam: Robust Growth in Coffee ProductionVietnam stands out as a key contributor to global coffee supply, particularly in Robusta beans. The Vietnamese coffee market is estimated at USD 552.58 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 816.81 million by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 8.13%, according to Mordor Intelligence. The market is benefiting from expanding café chains, increasing domestic coffee consumption, and government efforts to move up the value chain through specialty coffee production. The industry also reflects a younger generation’s shift toward premium, ready-to-drink, and artisanal coffee formats.Find more details in the Vietnam coffee market report.United States: Diverse Coffee Consumption PatternsThe United States continues to be one of the largest coffee-consuming markets in the world. According to Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. coffee market is projected to reach USD 29.10 billion by 2025, and is expected to reach USD 34.87 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.69%. Key factors driving growth include the popularity of specialty coffee, increased usage of single-serve coffee makers, and the rise of ready-to-drink coffee beverages. Health-conscious and convenience-seeking consumers are shaping these market dynamics. For more, visit the United States coffee market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-coffee-market?utm_source=einpr Italy: Tradition Meets InnovationItaly’s coffee culture is iconic, with espresso being an essential part of daily life. The market, however, is evolving as consumers seek new experiences such as gourmet blends, home-brewed premium options, and eco-friendly packaging. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Italian coffee market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.35%. Pod-based brewing systems and in-home consumption have increased, especially among working professionals and younger consumers.For detailed insights, see the Italy coffee market report.Emerging Trends Shaping the Global Coffee Landscape1. Specialty Coffee: Coffee drinkers are becoming more knowledgeable and selective, leading to greater demand for single-origin, fair-trade, and organic coffees.2. Ready-to-Drink Options: These beverages are gaining traction globally, driven by urbanization and the convenience factor, particularly in younger age groups.3. Digital and Smart Brewing: Innovations such as mobile-enabled coffee makers and subscription services are enhancing consumer experience and boosting retention.4. Sustainability and Traceability: There’s a growing demand for environmentally responsible and ethically sourced coffee. This shift is influencing procurement and marketing across regions.5. Café Culture Expansion: The spread of premium café chains in developing economies is supporting not just consumption, but also awareness of quality coffee products.ConclusionThe global coffee market is on track for consistent growth through 2030, led by shifting consumer behaviours, innovation in product offerings, and sustained demand across both mature and emerging markets. Countries like Ethiopia and Vietnam are key producers capitalizing on heritage and scale, while markets such as the United States and Italy reflect evolving consumer trends around quality, convenience, and sustainability. According to Mordor Intelligence, stakeholders across the coffee value chain—producers, processors, retailers, and technology providers—must align with these trends to maintain competitiveness. From bean to cup, the industry’s evolution presents opportunities for growth, differentiation, and stronger connections with a discerning global audience.Read more about the Global Coffee Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/coffee-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 