Jan-Christian Buchwitz Receives Excellence Award at International Speaker Slam for Talk on Purposeful Living

Former pastor and life coach honored among 200 participants from 26 countries at global speaking event in Wiesbaden

With his deep perspective on the world, Mr. Buchwitz spoke straight to my heart.”
— Sebastian B.
WETTERZEUBE/WIESBADEN, GERMANY, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan-Christian Buchwitz, a German speaker and life coach, has been honored with the Excellence Award at the 6th International Speaker Slam, held on May 15, 2025, in Wiesbaden. Selected from among 200 speakers representing 26 countries, Buchwitz impressed the international jury with a powerful message on personal responsibility and the importance of leading a meaningful life.

His talk focused on the idea that modern individuals often "exist rather than live," and called on listeners to reclaim agency over their lives. Drawing from his background as a former pastor and current coach, Buchwitz argued that the fear of death is misplaced — the real danger lies in never truly living.

“Too many people are driven by external expectations, losing sight of their own desires and dreams,” said Buchwitz. “My work is about helping people recognize that they are the authors of their own stories.”

The International Speaker Slam is a global platform for emerging voices in personal development, leadership, and communication. Buchwitz's appearance was recognized for its clarity, authenticity, and emotional impact.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Jan-Christian Buchwitz offers coaching and workshops on purposeful living, inner clarity, and values-driven decision-making. He brings over a decade of experience in pastoral care and personal development to his work, guiding individuals toward lives of greater fulfillment and self-awareness.

Photos: Justin Bockey

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


