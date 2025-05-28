PlacidWay Launches PlacidCare App to Revolutionize Medical Tourism Journey for Global Patients

PlacidCare by PlacidWay lets patients explore treatments, book clinics, and manage their global healthcare journey—all in one easy-to-use mobile app.

PlacidCare empowers patients to take charge—offering direct access to global providers, personalized support, and the clarity needed for confident healthcare decisions.” — Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay Medical Tourism

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay Medical Tourism , a global leader in connecting customers with world-class healthcare providers, is proud to announce the launch of PlacidCare, a cutting-edge customer app available on both iOS and Android platforms. Designed to revolutionize the medical tourism experience, PlacidCare empowers customers to seamlessly connect with trusted medical centers across more than 60 countries, enabling them to manage their healthcare journey with greater autonomy, transparency, and convenience.The landscape of medical tourism is undergoing a significant transformation. Increasingly, customers are choosing to self-pay for procedures such as plastic surgery, advanced dental care, fertility treatments, regenerative medicine, orthopedics, addiction therapies, and bariatric surgeries. This shift is driven not only by economic factors but also by a growing desire for control, choice, and personalized care in healthcare decisions. PlacidCare addresses these evolving customer expectations by providing a platform where users can browse verified clinics and specialists worldwide, request consultations, and communicate directly with providers in a secure and user-friendly environment.PlacidCare’s intuitive global healthcare search enables users to explore a vast network of verified clinics and specialists, making it easier than ever to find the right provider for their specific medical tourism needs. The app facilitates instant communication through secure chat and video calls, allowing customers to get fast answers, share medical documents, and engage in detailed consultations—all from their smartphones. Through the app, patients can submit inquiries, request second opinions, and track the status of their treatment options in real time. Additionally, PlacidCare offers a secure profile feature where users can safely store and share their records, plans, and personal preferences with trusted medical centers, ensuring a seamless and personalized healthcare experience.“PlacidCare represents a transformational step forward in the medical tourism industry,” said Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay. “Today’s customers want more than affordability—they want to be informed, involved, and in control of their healthcare decisions. Our app empowers medical travelers by providing direct access to top-tier providers, eliminating the complexities and restrictions traditionally associated with medical tourism. With PlacidCare, your health, your choice, and your journey come first.”By enabling customers to engage in comprehensive research, upload their summaries and images, select preferred providers, and communicate via live chat or video consultations, PlacidCare enhances the patient experience while fostering trust and confidence in the international healthcare process. This innovative app is designed to meet the rising demand for personalized, customer-centric care within medical tourism, helping users take charge of their health decisions with ease and security.Customers interested in exploring the future of medical tourism can download PlacidCare today from the App Store and Google Play . Take the first step toward a healthier, more informed, and empowered global healthcare journey—your next treatment is just a tap away.About PlacidWay Medical Tourism:PlacidWay is a trusted global marketplace dedicated to connecting international patients with verified medical centers and specialists worldwide. Through transparent pricing, personalized support, and a wide range of healthcare options, PlacidWay enables patients to access high-quality medical tourism services across numerous specialties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.