Muriya Showcases Outstanding Destinations at OREX 2025, Reinforcing Oman’s Position as a Premier Investment

OREX provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how Muriya is elevating Oman’s profile on the global tourism and investment map,” — Eng. Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya

MUSCAT, OMAN, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muriya, the developer behind award winning destinations—Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah—made a strong statement at the OREX Design & Build Oman Exhibition 2025, presenting its flagship developments as shining examples of serene living, coastal elegance, and high-value investment in the Sultanate.Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah, by Orascom Development and Omran, are fully integrated towns that feature harmonious waterfront living fully connected with nature.Hawana Salalah features a 13.6 km coastline of white sandy beaches with lush greenery, 5-star resorts, vibrant year-round marina, Water park and culinary F&B dining experiences overlooking the magnificent ocean views, whereas Jebel Sifah 40 min away from Muscat is 7km of pristine beaches, 9-hole golf course, stunning coastline featuring the Hajar mountains backdrop.The destinations have become the top of mind mixed-use residential, entertainment and hospitality landmarks and are year-round event hubs, hosting internationally renowned tournaments such as IRONMAN 70.3 Salalah, the SOCCA World Cup, and the International Fishing competition.“OREX provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how Muriya is elevating Oman’s profile on the global tourism and investment map,” said engineer Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya. “Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah are more than residential projects, they are immersive lifestyle destinations that embody Oman’s breathtaking nature and authentic charm, while offering unique experiences that resonate with today’s discerning residents, travelers, and investors”.The diversity of properties at the destinations ranges from hotel branded residences to standalone neighborhoods with Townhouses, Villas and apartments, all meticulously serviced by Wateera (Muriya’s property management and Rental services division) ensuring seamless rental and hospitality management for homeowners around the world.With over 1,200 luxury hotel rooms, thousands of delivered waterfront homes, and a pipeline of ongoing developments such as Amazi in Hawana Salalah and Al Raya in Sifah, Muriya continues to redefine tourism-led real estate in Oman. Its integrated townships blend leisure, wellness, community living, and sustainable design—making them attractive for both investors and international residents seeking long-term value.As Oman accelerates its transformation under Vision 2040, Muriya remains at the forefront—building destinations that inspire the local, regional and international communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.