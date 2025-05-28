Costa Mesa Emerges as Southern California's New Family Travel Hub

Teen Boys on Newport Landing Whale Watching Tour a Short Drive from Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa is rising as a top family travel destination, offering affordability, accessibility, and diverse attractions in the heart of Southern California.

While Costa Mesa’s convenient location in Orange County is close to day trips, we also see that accommodation costs maintain good value.” — Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo travel expert

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent travel trends show an increase in family tourism to Costa Mesa as visitors seek affordable accommodations and easy access to Southern California's major attractions. Located in Orange County, the city offers proximity to Disneyland, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles while maintaining lower accommodation costs compared to other urban centers.Costa Mesa as a Base for Exploring Southern CaliforniaWith destinations like Disneyland just 20 minutes away and Newport Beach within a 15-minute drive, Costa Mesa allows families to plan diverse itineraries across multiple locations. Additionally, sports fans can attend Major League Baseball games, as well as professional hockey, football, basketball, and soccer games, all within close proximity."While Costa Mesa's convenient location in Orange County is close to day trips, such as Catalina Island, and its wide-ranging arts and shopping attractions draw in larger groups for longer stays, we also see that accommodation costs maintain good value," said Eleanor Moody, a travel expert at HomeToGo . "For 2025, the median nightly price per person for a vacation rental stay in this destination is $93—lower than the state of California's overall median of $101."Local Attractions and Tourism GrowthCosta Mesa continues to draw visitors with its arts and shopping scene. The Segerstrom Center for the Arts features a variety of theater productions, while South Coast Plaza offers a mix of retail and dining experiences. Music collectors can browse vinyl at Factory Records, and fashion enthusiasts can explore local boutiques for vintage and specialty finds.Costa Mesa is also known for its thriving surf and skate culture, with notable brands such as Vans, Volcom, RVCA, and Rip Curl originating in the city. Outdoor spaces, including 30 parks and a municipal golf course, add to its appeal.Economic Impact of TourismIn 2023, visitors spent $883 million in Costa Mesa , a 7.1% increase from the previous year and a 10% rise from 2019. Travel demand continues to grow, particularly among U.S. vacationers."In 2025, we're seeing Costa Mesa rise in popularity among family travelers," said Moody. "HomeToGo data indicates that 89% of searches for stays in the city now come from U.S. vacationers, up from 78% in 2024."Visitor patterns indicate longer stays and larger group bookings, with the average trip length increasing to 26 days and travel party sizes averaging 5.1 people.Looking AheadSince 1995, Travel Costa Mesa has been working to highlight the city's tourism potential through targeted marketing and outreach efforts. Board meetings provide opportunities for community input on tourism initiatives.With continued investment in tourism and accessibility, Costa Mesa is well-positioned to attract more visitors seeking affordable and diverse travel experiences in Southern California.

