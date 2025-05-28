Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator successfully hosts 4th ‘Pan-Pan Day’ with G-Fund operators

DEEPVELO presenting at the event Taiga (Mosslab) presenting at the event 1:1 investor consultation underway 1:1 investor consultation underway

GBSA hosts 4th Pan-Pan Day, linking 11 Pangyo startups with VCs via G-Fund to boost Gyeonggi’s global startup ecosystem.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An accelerating program was held to expand the Pangyo startup ecosystem globally, backed by Gyeonggi Province ’s KRW 1 trillion “G-Fund.”On May 22, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA) hosted a private investor relations (IR) session and one-on-one investor consultation with G-Fund operators at the Startup Lounge on the second floor of the Pangyo Startup Campus in Seongnam.GBSA runs ‘Pan-Pan Day,’ a networking-based acceleration program that regularly connects startups in Pangyo Techno Valley with investors.This session brought together 11 promising startups from Gyeonggi Province aiming to secure investment from the G-Fund. They presented their technologies and growth potential, and held one-on-one meetings with nine major venture capital (VC) investors to explore practical investment opportunities.The G-Fund is a large-scale fund established by Gyeonggi Province to support the growth of promising small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and venture companies, and to vitalize the investment ecosystem. Although initially aimed to reach KRW 1 trillion by 2026, it exceeded that goal early, reaching KRW 1.2068 trillion in the first half of 2024. Unlike the national trend of shrinking mother funds, Gyeonggi Province has continued to increase its annual investments, strengthening support for technology-based startups.Notably, the G-Fund introduced a Gyeonggi-style “Mother Fund” system, differentiating itself from short-term performance-driven policy funds. This structure reinvests recovered capital, enabling long-term and stable funding. It prioritizes future strategic industries, including startups, carbon neutrality, digital transformation, and biohealth.Eleven companies with strong technological capabilities and scalability participated in this IR session, including Nexpotsolution, DEEPVELO, Refundy, MIRROR ROID, Taiga (brand name Mosslab), and Cure-in. Nine VC investment professionals, including those from Hyundai Investment Partners and Smilegate Investment, held customized 1:1 consultations with each company.The event concluded with a networking session, facilitating further interaction and preparing the way for potential follow-up meetings between startups and investors.A GBSA official stated, “The G-Fund is not just financial support but a key strategy to elevate Gyeonggi Province into a global startup hub. Through this event, promising startups in the region found stepping stones for growth, and the investment ecosystem took a meaningful step forward.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.