Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 29, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Allen
|Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Salem City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Salem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Village Preparatory School - Willard
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Arcadia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Village of Ada
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Hamer Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Newberry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Kettering
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Huber Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Career Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Crestwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Anna Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|River Gate High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Dover Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.