Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Blanchester Marion Township Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Salem City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Salem

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Oxford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School - Willard

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Arcadia Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hardin Village of Ada

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Highland Hamer Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ohio Virtual Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Newberry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery City of Kettering

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Huber Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Career Tech High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Crestwood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Chillicothe City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Anna Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Cascade Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull River Gate High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Dover Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

