Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 29, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Salem City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Salem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Village Preparatory School - Willard
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Arcadia Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hardin Village of Ada
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Hamer Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ohio Virtual Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Miami Newberry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery City of Kettering
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Huber Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Career Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Crestwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Anna Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Cascade Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull River Gate High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Dover Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

