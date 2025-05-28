Freedom Confectionery announces B Corp Certification, strengthening its role as the world’s most inclusive sweet brand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Confectionery LLC, the pioneering plant-based confectionery brand, is proud to announce it has officially become a Certified B Corporation™, strengthening its commitment to people, planet, and inclusive innovation.As the World’s Only Inclusive Marshmallow and Gummy Range that is Plant-Based, Top 14 Allergen-Free, Halal Certified, Kosher, and PKU Suitable, since 2008, Freedom Confectionery has been redefining what it means to make sweet treats that are truly for everyone, regardless of dietary, religious, or lifestyle needs. Now, with B Corp Certification, it becomes the only brand in its category to deliver this level of inclusivity while meeting the world’s most rigorous standards for ethical and sustainable business.Brendan Dulley, President of Freedom Confectionery LLC, said:“This isn’t just a badge — it’s a confirmation of everything we believe in: to create truly inclusive sweets and run our business in a way that’s better for people, planet, and animals. We’re proud to make products that leave no one out, and even prouder to do it the right way.Our marshmallows and gummies have been Tried, Trusted, & Loved by some of the world’s biggest household names, featuring in everything from cereals and hot beverages to bakery and frozen desserts. Becoming B Corp Certified is a win for us and a major props to the amazing partners who’ve chosen to work with a supplier like Freedom Confectionery.”With a B Corp score of 85, well above the global business average of 50.9, Freedom Confectionery was recognised across all five impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.The company operates a site powered by green energy, including solar and wind infrastructure, EV charging, and rainwater harvesting — all while championing transparent sourcing and free-from innovation.Find out more: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/freedom-confectionery-limited/ Explore Freedom’s range at freedomconfectionery.com/ About Freedom ConfectioneryFreedom Confectionery has recently been acknowledged by The Insight Partners in its "Global Vegan Confectionery Market – Forecast to 2027" report as a leading figure in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to producing confectioneries that cater to vegan, vegetarian, and allergy-sensitive consumers since its establishment in 2013. Freedom Confectionery was the first in Europe to create gelatine-free marshmallows on a commercial scale, positioning itself as a forerunner in the allergen-free market.The company's management team, with roots in the industry dating back to 2008, originally owned F T F Sweets Ltd, which traded as Goody Good Stuff, known for introducing the world's first gelatine-free gummy sweets. Today, Freedom Confectionery continues this tradition of innovation by specializing in vegan and allergen-free marshmallows and gummies. Their rigorous commitment to safety includes comprehensive ingredient labelling on all packages, ensuring consumers have confidence in the products they purchase.Emphasizing their dedication to quality, every product from Freedom Confectionery undergoes stringent laboratory testing to meet the company's high standards for allergen-free certification. This process is part of their broader mission to provide safe, natural confectionery options that do not compromise on taste or quality.

