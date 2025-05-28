Rehabilitation of shoulders of HNL runways and taxiways moves into new phase

Main, News Posted on May 27, 2025 in Airports News

Runway 4R to Close Nightly Through Early June

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing Runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Tuesday, May 27, 2025, through the first week of June. The closure is needed to maintain a safety area as the contractor works to pave the shoulders of the runway.

The construction is done at night to minimize the impact to flights. Late-arriving flights will use Runway 8L or the Reef Runway, which may result in an increase in aircraft noise over the Ewa Plain.

The HNL Runway and Taxiway Shoulder Rehabilitation is part of HDOT’s work to maintain and improve Hawaiʻi’s busiest airport and international port. Construction for this project is currently in Stage 6F and is expected to be complete in Fall 2025.

For more information on the HNL Runway and Taxiway Shoulder Rehabilitation and other airfield improvements, visit https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Home

