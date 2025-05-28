Pinky Cole Returns with Bold New Venture: Voagies, Atlanta’s First Vegan Hoagie Shop

Pinky Cole Voagies Ribbon Cutting

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinky Cole , the visionary entrepreneur behind the beloved Slutty Vegan brand, has made a triumphant return to Atlanta’s culinary scene with the grand opening of her latest concept, Voagies. Located in the historic West View neighborhood, the new eatery offers a fresh take on plant-based dining by specializing in 100% vegan hoagies.Voagies occupies the original storefront where Cole first launched Slutty Vegan, marking a symbolic and strategic comeback. The opening follows a challenging period earlier this year when Cole temporarily lost control of her Slutty Vegan empire due to financial restructuring. Demonstrating resilience, she regained ownership and is now channeling her renewed energy into this innovative venture.“This is the first business in Slutty Vegan 2.0,” Cole announced at the grand opening. “This is a hoagie shop like you have never experienced before.” She emphasized her commitment to redefining the sandwich experience, stating, “I was tired of going to sub shops and just getting veggies on bread. I wanted to create something guilt-free that I could appreciate, and I knew the market was wide open for a vegan hoagie shop.”Despite the celebratory launch, the event was marred by an unexpected incident. Cole’s black Bentley Bentayga was stolen outside the restaurant during the festivities. Three individuals reportedly used scooters to approach the vehicle and drive off with it. The incident did not dampen Cole’s spirits; she addressed the situation on social media, urging followers to report any sightings of the vehicle.Voagies represents more than just a new restaurant; it symbolizes Cole’s unwavering determination and innovative spirit. With plans to scale the brand nationally and internationally, she envisions Voagies as a cornerstone of the next chapter in her entrepreneurial journey. “This brand is going to scale in a way that you ain’t never seen before… We will see this all over the world,” she proclaimed.About VoagiesVoagies is Atlanta’s premier vegan hoagie shop, offering a diverse menu of plant-based sandwiches that cater to both traditional tastes and adventurous palates. Founded by Pinky Cole, the establishment aims to revolutionize the fast-casual dining experience with flavorful, guilt-free options

