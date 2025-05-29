TM Group Launches U.S. Operations After Delivering Over 60 Landmark Projects Across Central Asia

If you want to lead, start by building with your own hands. That mindset has guided every step of our growth, and it continues to define how we approach projects today.” — Tokobekov

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM Group, a leading real estate development and investment company headquartered in Kyrgyzstan, has officially expanded its operations to the United States. This strategic move follows more than 12 years of industry success, including over 60 completed development projects and the delivery of more than two million square feet of residential and commercial real estate in Central Asia.

Founded by Temirlan Tokobekov, a prominent entrepreneur and former public official, TM Group is recognised for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and socially responsible growth. The company’s entry into the U.S. market is accompanied by the creation of over 3,000 jobs and the successful service of more than 5,000 clients in California alone. This milestone marks a new phase in TM Group’s international expansion strategy, as it continues its mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable developments across global markets.

Temirlan Tokobekov began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 13 and registered his first company by 18. By 22, he became the youngest elected official in Kyrgyzstan’s history, serving on the Bishkek City Council and later chairing its Budget and Finance Committee. His experience in governance helped shape his business philosophy of balancing profitability with long-term public value. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he made one of the country’s largest private contributions to the national healthcare system, personally donating 10 million KGS to support frontline efforts.

In 2020, Tokobekov consolidated his growing portfolio under TM Group Ltd., integrating multiple ventures spanning construction, real estate, hospitality, security, and charitable initiatives. Since then, the company has grown into one of Central Asia’s most dynamic private sector players, known for delivering on time and maintaining high standards of structural and design quality. TM Group’s expansion into the U.S. reaffirms its readiness to compete on a global stage and to contribute meaningfully to local economic development.

Temirlan Tokobekov emphasises a leadership style rooted in experience and accountability. Having spent his early years working hands-on in construction—from painting and welding to bricklaying—he developed a deep appreciation for every stage of the building process. “If you want to lead, start by building with your own hands,” Tokobekov said. “That mindset has guided every step of our growth, and it continues to define how we approach projects today.”

In addition to its commercial success, TM Group is also active in philanthropy and youth engagement. The company supports inclusive urban planning, education, and community development through its charitable foundation. Tokobekov has also led regional sports initiatives as the former President of WEF Global, promoting mixed martial arts and hosting youth-oriented training programs across Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia.

With its entrance into the U.S. market, TM Group remains focused on delivering smart, sustainable, and community-centred real estate solutions. The company positions itself as a trusted development partner committed to building both structures and lasting relationships.

