LandZero Launches 'GlobalParcel Access™' for International Land Buyers

LandZero

New program offers a legal, fully remote U.S. land ownership method to international buyers with no banks, credit checks, or citizenship required.

We created GlobalParcel Access™ for foreign nationals to work entirely online, from start to finish. No physical presence is needed, it’s all done legally and securely through our platform.” — Program Director

WY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As foreign real estate ownership faces increasing scrutiny in the United States, a new program, GlobalParcel Access™, is providing international buyers with a legal and simplified pathway to purchase raw U.S. land.Offered by real estate firm LandZero , the initiative is designed to eliminate the complexity and risk foreign nationals often face when investing in American property. With GlobalParcel Access™, buying land in America as a foreigner can be done safely, without needing a U.S. bank account, Social Security number, or residency status.“Traditional real estate comes with barriers for international buyers. Our solution was to eliminate them with a safe, fully remote, banking-free method and ensure the selected property is free from foreign ownership restrictions given the new government guidelines in play. We created GlobalParcel Access™ to work entirely online, from start to finish. No physical presence is needed, it’s all done legally and securely through our platform.” said the program director.Unlike some residential or commercial properties, such as farmland, most raw land remains largely unregulated in many U.S. states when it comes to foreign ownership. That makes it one of the last safe havens for cross-border investment. As of 2025, legislative moves in states like Texas and Florida are attempting to restrict foreign buyers from owning land near military or infrastructure zones. GlobalParcel Access™ circumvents these concerns by pre-vetting properties for foreign ownership eligibility and focusing on states where land is still legally available to all.Buyers participating in the program can browse a curated selection of properties online, sign contracts digitally, and complete purchases from the comfort of their home. No U.S. citizenship or legal residency checks are required. Each parcel comes with full ownership transfer and can include owner-financing options that require no background checks or banking relationships.This makes the program particularly attractive to investors from countries with restricted banking access, offering simple monthly payments for their real estate purchases.In addition to transaction support, the program includes a free downloadable PDF guide to help first-time international investors fully understand the process of buying land in the US as a foreigner. Topics covered include how U.S. property taxes work, deed transfer, how to legally buy and sell as a foreigner, and how recent legislative changes are shaping international land investment.LandZero has over a decade of experience selling cheap land for sale in states like Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Florida. Its reputation for transparent pricing, zero-down properties, and no hidden fees has helped the company build a loyal customer base both in the U.S. and around the world.To complement GlobalParcel Access™, the company has partnered with LandFlipGuides, an educational portal offering expert insights into how to profit from land ownership, even without U.S. residency or a physical visit.Foreign investors, expats, and remote workers alike are discovering that raw land offers an affordable and secure entry into the American real estate market, along with the stability of U.S. currency. With today’s technology, it’s possible to safely buy land sight unseen. No construction headaches, no tenants, no upkeep, and minimal annual taxes make it ideal for long-term asset diversification abroad.For more information about GlobalParcel Access™ or available properties, visit LandZero

