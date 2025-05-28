Mental Health Awareness Month: Family Law Expert Provides Guidance for Co-Parenting Over Summer

Tiffany L. Andrews, CWLS, CFLS; Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews

Family Law Expert Tiffany L. Andrews Shares Tips for Reducing Stress and Supporting Children During the Transition to Summer Break

Co-parenting isn’t about perfection—it’s about creating a cooperative environment that puts the child first. When mental wellness is prioritized, it leads to better outcomes in relationships.” — Tiffany L. Andrews, Certified Family Law Specialist

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families prepare for summer break, the transition can bring both excitement and anxiety—especially for co-parents navigating shared custody arrangements. With May marking “Mental Health Awareness Month,” Certified Family Law Specialist Tiffany L. Andrews is encouraging parents to prioritize not only their children’s well-being, but their own emotional health as well.“Summer can be a joyful time, but for divorced or separated parents, it can also trigger confusion, conflict, and heightened stress,” says Andrews. “Mental health matters—and when co-parents prioritize structure, flexibility, and open communication, it creates a much healthier experience for everyone involved.”Through her ‘Talk to Tiffany’ approach, Andrews is helping families across Northern California manage family law challenges with compassion, strategy, and clarity. Drawing from over a decade of experience, she offers timely advice to help co-parents reduce conflict, prepare for the summer schedule, and protect their family’s emotional balance.Five Summer Co-Parenting Tips to Support Mental Health1. Prioritize a Clear, Agreed-Upon Schedule – “A detailed summer plan helps avoid last-minute conflicts,” says Andrews. Include travel dates, camp schedules, vacations, and special occasions—and agree on how changes will be handled.2. Maintain Structure for the Kids – While summer brings a break from routine, children still thrive with consistency. “Try to keep sleep schedules, meal times, and daily rhythms as stable as possible across both households,” Andrews suggests.3. Communicate Calmly and Respectfully – Mental health for parents starts with communication. “Use co-parenting apps like OurFamilyWizard or TalkingParents, or shared calendars to stay on the same page,” she says. “Avoid emotional texting and focus on your child’s needs, not personal frustrations.”4. Plan for Downtime—Not Just Activities – Over-scheduling can create stress for both kids and parents. “Leave space for rest, play, and simple family time,” says Andrews. “These moments are just as valuable as summer trips or structured camps.”5. Know When to Seek Legal Support – If unresolved issues are creating emotional strain or confusion for the children, legal guidance may help. “Custody agreements can be modified, and mediation is available when parents need help working through disagreements,” Andrews explains.Putting Mental Health FirstSummer should be a time of bonding, exploration, and rest—not stress and instability. “Co-parenting isn’t about perfection—it’s about creating a cooperative environment that puts the child first,” says Andrews. “When mental wellness is prioritized, it leads to better outcomes in both legal and personal relationships.”Whether families are planning their first summer post-divorce or navigating new transitions, Talk to Tiffany is a reminder that support is available—and that family law can be a tool for healing, not just conflict.For more information or to schedule a consultation, Tiffany L. Andrews and her team are available to offer guidance and support tailored to each family’s unique situation. Whether dealing with divorce, child custody, or financial support matters, Talk to Tiffany is here to help you take control of your future.The Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. understands that family matters can profoundly impact a person’s life and future. The firm’s Folsom, Calif., and Fairfield, Calif., family lawyers provide comprehensive support through every step of the legal process, whether clients are filing for divorce, seeking custody, securing child support, or addressing Child Protective Services concerns. Known for their compassion and experience, the team at the Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. is fully dedicated to serving each family’s unique needs. They approach each case with a commitment to achieving favorable outcomes and finding effective, tailored solutions. To learn more or request a consultation, please call 916-790-8440 or visit www.tlalawoffice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.