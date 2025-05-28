Chanchal Garg Releases Debut Memoir, 'Unearthed: The Lies We Carry and the Truths They Bury'

"Unearthed: The Lies We Carry and the Truths They Bury" by Chanchal Garg Speaker, executive coach, and facilitator Chanchal Garg

“Unearthed” is a fearless exploration of faith, identity, and liberation that empowers women to reclaim their stories.

A powerful, courageous, and vital read.” — Jas Rawlinson, award-winning speaker, advocate, and best-selling author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 2nd, speaker, executive coach, and conscious leadership facilitator Chanchal Garg will release her debut memoir, “ Unearthed: The Lies We Carry and the Truths They Bury .” In this courageous and lyrical work, Garg takes readers on a journey of deep personal transformation, unearthing the truths buried beneath cultural obligation, spiritual trauma, and the silence expected of women.As a dutiful Indian daughter raised in the Midwest, Garg was taught the importance of traditional values. She devoted herself to her religion and culture, and the idea of one day becoming a good wife. But when she sought belonging in the teachings of a charismatic spiritual guru revered by her family, she found herself trapped in a pattern of spiritual and sexual abuse that would take years to unravel. It was during a yoga class, while she was pregnant with her daughter, that a truth she could no longer ignore surfaced, launching her on a painful yet ultimately liberating journey that cost her the faith, community, and life she knew.“For many women, especially within South Asian communities, obedience, self-sacrifice, and silence are woven into our understanding of what it means to be good—good daughters, good wives, good mothers,” Garg writes. “Choosing to question those expectations, to trust your inner knowing, and to move in alignment with your truth is not just a personal act of healing… it’s sacred work.”As the founder of Real Space , a thriving coaching business, Garg helps leaders overcome limiting beliefs and reconnect with their authenticity. She has spent over seven years facilitating Stanford Graduate School of Business’s most popular course on interpersonal dynamics, impacting over 500 future business leaders. She has been featured on stages like Lululemon’s International Women’s Day and on popular podcasts such as “She Has the Mic” and “I Don’t Give a Should.”Early praise for “Unearthed” underscores its emotional resonance and literary craft:“Deeply personal, wise, and beautiful.” — Kara Cutruzzula, author of “Do It for Yourself”“A must-read for those interested in stories of loyalty, lies, and liberation.” — Rosie McMahan, author of “Fortunate Daughter: A Memoir of Reconciliation”“Deft, beautiful writing.” — Melissa Connelly, author of “What Was Lost”“A moving narrative of generational healing and inner courage.” — Elaine Lou Cartas, Business & Executive Career Coach for WOC & AlliesGarg’s story urges readers to break generational cycles and live life on their own terms. “Unearthed: The Lies We Carry and the Truths They Bury” is now available on Amazon.ABOUT THE AUTHORChanchal Garg is a speaker, executive coach and facilitator at The Stanford Graduate Business School. She is also the author of “Unearthed: The Lies We Carry & The Truths They Bury.”MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "Unearthed," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

