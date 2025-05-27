RCP president welcomes new fellows to the college on her first official day in post

In her first formal duty as RCP president, Dr Mumtaz Patel welcomed new fellows to the college in a ceremony hosted at the RCP’s Regent's Park home.

Newly-elected president of the Royal College of Physicians Dr Mumtaz Patel extended a warm and personal welcome to the college’s newest intake of fellows today on her first official day in the role – marking both the start of her presidency and a significant milestone in the careers of hundreds of physicians.

The RCP has almost 40,000 members in the UK and across the world. Of these, around 18,500 are fellows – those who are recognised as distinguished consultant physicians or SAS doctors who make standout contributions to the profession. In 2024, 609 physicians became fellows of the RCP.

Dr Patel took the opportunity in her first official address as president to highlight the importance of the RCP community, recognising fellowship as not just an honour, but a call to leadership and collective progress for the profession.

In her speech to new fellows, she said:

‘As new fellows, you are here because you have been recognised by colleagues and peers, not only for excellence in your field of expertise but also for the contribution you make over and above this. It’s going that extra mile which marks you out and makes the job even more worthwhile.

‘I want to congratulate you as I know what hard work has gone before and what this recognition means. You are now a change maker, and part of a community of cross-specialty senior clinicians working to influence and shape better, more equitable healthcare.’

Dr Patel, a nephrologist based in Manchester, was elected in April 2025 as RCP’s 123rd president. She has previously held the roles of RCP senior censor, vice president for education and training, and global vice president. Of the 5151 votes cast for president in the RCP 2025 elections, with a turnout of 36%, she secured 2239 votes.

Her welcoming of new fellows comes as the RCP undertakes a constitutional review and membership survey, led by RCP registrar Dr Omar Mustafa. This is seeking feedback on whether voting rights for the president and other senior roles in elections should extend beyond the fellowship.

Following the survey, which closes 18 May 2025, a final set of proposals will be considered by RCP Council in early June and the subsequent recommendations put to a vote of fellows at the RCP’s annual general meeting (AGM) in September 2025.