RCP hosts first global Meet your president session

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has hosted its first global Meet your president session, bringing together fellows, members and international advisers from across the world to share ideas, ask questions and shape the future direction of the college.

The RCP supports fellows and members working in 135 countries across the world. On 24 November, RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel hosted a special Meet your president networking event online, exclusively open to fellows and members working outside the UK.

From the Medical Training Initiative (MTI), one of the largest programmes enabling overseas doctors to gain experience in the UK, to the RCP’s global leadership structure, which helps our regional directors and international advisers to advocate for local needs. We offer education programmes co-created with partners, including faculty development, curriculum design and assessment frameworks, and support for international members, from medical students to senior physicians, through tailored events and targeted communications.

Our Global Women Leaders Programme is designed to narrow the gender leadership gap in medicine. Launched in Pakistan and now active across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, the programme combines individual and organisational leadership development to drive system-level change.

‘Gender equity in leadership is not just about fairness – it’s about improving health outcomes and strengthening systems,’ explained Professor Patel.

Listening to our global members

Professor Patel opened the session with an overview of the RCP’s rich history and its evolving mission to educate, improve and influence for better healthcare. ‘It’s important to respect our history,’ she explained, ‘while modernising how we work.’ Member engagement is central to the future of the RCP. Through surveys, focus groups and listening exercises, the RCP is gathering insights to inform a new organisation-wide strategy.

She highlighted recent milestones, including the launch of the RCP next generation campaign, the success of the Med+ 2025 conference and progress on influencing government policy through initiatives such as the Green physician toolkit and our latest report on the health challenges of modern air pollution, A breath of fresh air.