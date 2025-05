List of Active RDRC Sites

1 Columbia University Medical Center New York, New York 2 Brigham and Women's Hospital Boston, Massachusetts 8 University of Kansas Medical Center Kansas City, Kansas 10 University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 11 University of Virginia Health System Charlottesville, Virginia 13 Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee 14 Indiana University Medical Center Indianapolis, Indiana 17 Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota 18 National Institutes of Health Bethesda, Maryland 20 Stanford University School of Medicine Stanford, California 25 The State University of New York at Buffalo Buffalo, New York 28 VA San Diego Healthcare System San Diego, California 32 Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Massachusetts 33 University of Maryland Medical System Baltimore, Maryland 36 University of Southern California Los Angeles, California 37 Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 38 Ernest Orlando Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Berkeley, California 40 Emory University Atlanta, Georgia 41 University of California, Los Angeles - UCLA Los Angeles, California 42 Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions Baltimore, Maryland 44 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, Texas 45 The University of Michigan Medical School Ann Arbor, Michigan 46 University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, Texas 47 University of California, San Diego San Diego, California 48 The University of Iowa Iowa City, Iowa 51 The Methodist Hospital DBA (doing business as) "Houston Methodist" Houston, Texas 56 University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio San Antonio, Texas 59 Loma Linda University Medical Center Loma Linda, California 62 VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Los Angeles, California 63 University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 70 Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 71 University of California, San Francisco San Francisco, California 78 University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah 91 University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, Wisconsin 92 University of California - Davis Medical Center Sacramento, California 101 NYU Langone Health New York, New York 103 North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, New York 105 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center New York, New York 122 Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri 125 Corewell Health (formally Beaumont Health) Royal Oak, Michigan 135 University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Aurora, Colorado 145 University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota 160 State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York 161 University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 170 University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville, Tennessee 175 Wake Forest University Health Sciences Winston Salem, North Carolina 179 Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport Shreveport, Louisiana 184 The University of Washington Seattle, Washington 185 West Virginia University Hospitals Inc. Morgantown, West Virginia 186 Karmanos Cancer Institute (KCI) Detroit, Michigan 201 Banner University Medical Center - Phoenix (BUMCP)/ Banner Alzheimer's Institute (BAI) Phoenix, Arizona 202 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, North Carolina 203 Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (Nashville VA Medical Center) Nashville, Tennessee 206 Yale University New Haven, Connecticut 207 Medical College of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin 208 BAMF (Bold Advanced Medical Future) Health Grand Rapids, Michigan

