Hollywood Hosts Launch of Taiwan Global Council for Cross-Industry Innovation Representative Office

YIYA, LIFE University, GKC and GCCI Launching This Journey Together

Celebrition Together on May 23rd, 2025 in Cinelounge Theater

U.S.-Taiwan Economic Express & AIM Double A Industry Development ZONE project setting up in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Creation & Development Holding (HCDH), YIYA International, and L.I.F.E Universities co-hosted a milestone event at the Cinelounge in the heart of Hollywood to celebrate the official launch of the Taiwan CGA & Taiwan Global Council for Cross-Industry Innovation (GCCI) Representative Office at 6565 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

This historic move signifies Taiwan’s first permanent cross-industry innovation presence in Hollywood, with a mission to support the Taiwan AIM Project and the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Express. The office will play a central role in developing the AIM Industrial Park and the Double-A Industry Zone Development Center, creating a robust trans-Pacific bridge for Asian entrepreneurs and creators to access North American market opportunities.

Through education, internships, innovation workshops, and strategic investment projects, this initiative will empower participants to deeply understand, immersive, and interact with the U.S. market—particularly in the fields of technology, content creation, and global branding strategy.

Honored Guests & Performances

The event welcomed a distinguished lineup of guests, including:
- Mr. Brian Folb, Board Member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Principal at Hollywood Offices
- Ms. Sylvia Medina, artist and founder of Love Wild Foundation and Green Kids Club, partner of YIYA Entertainment
- A representative from USC Government Programs & University Relations Initiatives
- International recording artist Chip The Rapper

Live performances were delivered by rising youth artists bands First Day Back School and The Gabriel, adding musical energy to the celebration.

Youth Education & Nature Program Donation with L.I.F.E Universities and Love Wild Foundation

To extend the program’s impact, YIYA International, L.I.F.E Universities and Love Wild Foundation jointly announced a donation for their collaborative outdoor youth initiative: a nature immersion and wildlife camping experience at Grand Teton National Park, scheduled for June 14–17, 2025, with a group of 14 youth together from National Wide.

Commitment to Youth Empowerment

HCDH and YIYA reaffirmed their long-term commitment to cultivating a new generation of global leaders by supporting teens and young entrepreneurs through EMBA education and lifelong learning programs focused on leadership, sustainability, and innovation.

Media & Collaboration Contact:
Carrie Wang
info@yiyainternational.com
(310) 598-8848

Crystal Rodriguez
info@lifeuniversities.org
(8310 229-3082

Carrie H WANG
YIYA International Inc
+1 626-586-5952

Launching Event

