The Silicon Valley Laboratory Launches Mergers & Acquisitions Practice to Accelerate Clients’ Growth

Our new M&A practice reflects our commitment to solving critical growth challenges for our clients.” — Rowland Chen

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Valley Laboratory today announced the launch of its new Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice, expanding its global capabilities in helping organizations navigate strategic growth through complex transactions. Executed by a team with experience in over 40 completed deals, the practice will support clients across industries with end-to-end M&A services—from strategy formulation to due diligence to post-merger integration. Uniquely, The Silicon Valley Laboratory customizes its approach to M&A to suit each client’s specific needs.

The new practice will also include business unit consolidations, shared services implementation, and unlocking long-term value across corporate portfolios. With a global scope and headquarters in Silicon Valley, the world’s leading innovation ecosystem, The Silicon Valley Laboratory is uniquely positioned to bring cutting-edge technology, speed, and operational rigor to M&A execution.

“Our new M&A practice reflects our commitment to solving critical growth challenges for our clients,” said Rowland Chen, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s proven track record in dealmaking and integration ensures clients realize growth synergies rapidly and at scale.”

The launch marks another milestone in The Silicon Valley Laboratory’s mission to sustainably increase the valuations of clients’ firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.