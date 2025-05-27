5/27/25 – 2025-2026 HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

2025-2026 HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

New stamps highlight Manu-o-Kū and Erckel’s Francolin

HONOLULU – Winners of the 2025-2026 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest were announced this week by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). For the Conservation Stamp, the department requested submissions featuring Manu-o-Kū (also known as the white tern or fairy tern), a native bird that nests among our community forests. For the Game Bird Stamp, the department requested submissions featuring the Erckel’s Francolin. A committee reviewed all submissions, and two winners were chosen.

Conservation stamp winner (Manu-o-Kū): Patrick Ching. This bird was featured in this year’s contest to coincide with 2025 being proclaimed as the Year of Our Community Forests by Governor Josh Green, M.D. The Manu-o-Kū uniquely utilizes urban trees and buildings for habitat, breeding, nesting and rearing their young.

Game bird stamp winner (Erckelʻs Francolin): David K. Hayes. The winning submission features the Erckel’s Francolin, native to Ethiopia and Sudan, Africa. The Erckel’s spurfowl was introduced to Hawaiʻi in 1957 as a game bird.

The conservation stamp is required on the state of Hawai‘i hunting license, and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats, and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi. These two new stamps will be available for the 2025-2026 hunting season. Both stamps will be available to wildlife stamp collectors on July 1, 2025, by calling 808-587-0166 or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

2025-2026 game bird stamp and conservation stamp artwork: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/art2025/

2025: Year of Our Community Forests

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/trees/

Hunting information and for purchasing a hunting license or tags:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/hunting/

HD video – Small Game Birds Put and Take, web feature (Nov. 24, 2021): https://vimeo.com/650077788?share=copy

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Email: [email protected]