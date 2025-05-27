Great Hills Country Club Welcomes New GM Chip Gist & Announces $22.3M Master Plan Led by Golf Architect Chet Williams

Great Hills CC welcomes new GM Chip Gist and unveils a $22.3M master plan with a full course redesign by architect Chet Williams.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Hills Country Club (GHCC), Northwest Austin’s most treasured private club, is proud to announce that Chip Gist will join as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, beginning June 10, 2025. His arrival coincides with the club’s largest reinvestment in its 50+ year history: a $22.3 million master plan that includes a full golf course redesign, expansive clubhouse updates, and racquet sports facility enhancements.

“After an extensive national search, Chip stood out as the clear leader to guide Great Hills through this exciting transformation,” said John Ellett, Board President. “His proven ability to elevate member experiences, lead complex renovations, and engage meaningfully with both members and staff made him the unanimous choice of our Board.”

A graduate of Washington and Lee University, Chip Gist brings more than two decades of industry leadership. His career began at Barton Creek Resort, where he advanced to Director of Golf Operations. He later transformed Circle C Golf Club into Grey Rock and founded Golf Hospitality Associates, creating the popular Austin and San Antonio Golf Trails. Most recently, he served as GM/COO at Lost Creek Country Club, where he oversaw the successful renovation and rebranding of the club as Westlake Country Club.

Transforming the Course: GHCC Partners with Chet Williams

As part of its ambitious master plan, GHCC has selected acclaimed golf course architect Chet Williams to lead a complete redesign of the 18-hole championship golf course. Known for his work on three of Texas’ top five courses — including Whispering Pines — Williams brings decades of design expertise that emphasizes playability, sustainability, and beauty.

Key golf course improvements include:

• Signature hole redesigns that create more memorable, scenic, and challenging experiences for players of all levels.

• Upgraded practice facilities, including expanded short-game areas and advanced TrackMan/TopTracer technology on the driving range.

• New irrigation system to enhance water conservation and year-round course conditions.

“This project has the potential to elevate Great Hills into one of the premier courses in Central Texas,” said Williams. “I believe hole 13 will be one of the best par 4s in the state when completed.”

In partnership with sustainability consultants from Kimley-Horn and overseen by renovation specialist Curtis Tyrell, the redesign will reflect the needs of current members while building a long-term, resilient course for future generations. Construction will begin October 2025, with completion planned for spring 2027.

Expanding Amenities for the Next Generation

The master plan extends far beyond the golf course. GHCC’s clubhouse will be transformed with:

• A grab-and-go café featuring coffee and smoothie bar.

• A lounge and club dining room for families to enjoy spending time with each other and their fellow members.

The club is also making an investment in racquet sports with the addition of dedicated pickleball courts, addressing strong member demand and enhancing year-round recreational offerings.

A Community Club with a Clear Vision

Since its founding in 1973 and becoming member-owned in 1985, Great Hills Country Club has served as a vibrant hub for families, golf enthusiasts, and tennis and social members. The Great Hills 2030 Master Plan was developed with significant member input and is designed to ensure the club’s continued legacy while meeting the needs of today’s evolving private club member.

“This milestone project will ensure the longevity of our club for many generations to come,” said Ellett. “And with Chip Gist at the helm and Chet Williams leading our golf course transformation, the future of Great Hills has never looked brighter.”

For more information, visit www.greathillscc.org.

About Great Hills Country Club

Nestled in the rolling hills of Northwest Austin, GHCC offers an inclusive and family-friendly private club experience. With championship golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, fitness, dining, and vibrant social programming, GHCC provides its members with an exceptional community and lifestyle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.