Draft Urban Growth Area guidebook available for review and comment

Commerce is seeking feedback on new draft guidance designed to help communities plan for growth where it can best be accommodated.

The new Urban Growth Area Guidebook (PDF) is available in draft form for public comment until Wednesday, June 11. Comments can be submitted through an online comment form.

The Growth Management Act requires counties to designate areas where urban growth should be encouraged. These urban growth areas include cities as well as unincorporated areas of urban character.

Since the vast majority of a community’s development will take place inside urban growth areas, establishing, modifying, and planning within these areas is critical as communities manage growth.

The draft guidebook represents the first major update to Commerce’s urban growth area guidance since 2012 and is intended to equip communities with a thorough understanding of recent statutes and rules related to urban growth areas, as well as best practices gleaned over three decades of urban growth planning.

For questions, contact Melissa Alofaituli at Melissa.Alofaituli@Commerce.WA.Gov.