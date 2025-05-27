embecta to Participate in Investor Events

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2025 Goldman Sachs Tenth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA.



2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host a fireside session on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 4:55 p.m. EDT, at the Marriott Marquis, New York City.



2025 Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host a fireside session on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. EDT, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.



2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the InterContinental, Boston, MA.



About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Media

Christian Glazar

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

908-821-6922

Contact Media Relations

Investors

Pravesh Khandelwal

VP, Head of Investor Relations

551-264-6547

Contact IR



