The Living Water: A Spirit-Led Journey of Poetry, Healing, and Divine Truth

In her luminous debut, 21-year-old Mariah Schneider offers a rich tapestry of poetry, prayers, and spiritual insight. A journey of renewal in Christ.

My poetry became the voice I didn’t know I had” — Mariah Schneider

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Water is the transcendent debut of 21-year-old poet, educator, and Christ-centered creative Mariah Schneider . This sacred collection is more than a book. It is a spiritual movement filled with poetic testimony, raw vulnerability, and divine encounter. From reflections on trauma and healing to celestial prayers and prophetic revelations, Schneider captures the spiritual heartbeat of a generation yearning for purpose, love, and truth.Written during seasons of personal transformation, her work speaks directly to the soul. It is deeply poetic, theologically rooted, and fiercely authentic. With each verse, Mariah invites readers to wrestle with their inner darkness and step into the radiant light of God’s mercy. These writings are not only literary but also liturgical, offering prayerful rhythms to comfort the hurting, uplift the weary, and awaken the spiritually numb.Readers will discover moments of reckoning, intimacy, and praise. Schneider speaks candidly on topics often unspoken in traditional devotionals, including generational trauma, self-condemnation, romantic longing, spiritual warfare, and the hunger for authenticity in modern church life. Yet her voice remains unwaveringly hopeful, anchored in the redemptive power of Jesus.The Book Includes:• A wide array of poems exploring divine love, identity, grief, and joy• Intimate, Scripture-backed prayers for purity, restoration, and deeper faith• Honest reflections on womanhood, spiritual growth, and generational healing• A prophetic Gen Z voice that fuses lyrical beauty with Holy Spirit fire• Guidance for believers seeking an authentic relationship with God, not just religion“My poetry became the voice I didn’t know I had,” Schneider explains. “It’s how I healed, how I prayed, how I listened to God. The Living Water is for anyone who has ever felt lost, rejected, or unseen. You are not alone. God is real. He sees you. This book is my offering back to Him.”

