5/27/25 – HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED FOR THE 2025-2026 HUNTING SEASON

HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED FOR THE 2025-2026 HUNTING SEASON

HONOLULU – Effective June 15, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season. The date of issuance will be through June 30, 2026. Hunters can purchase their licenses and stamps online using a credit card. The online purchasing portal is available by visiting the hunting homepage and clicking “Get a License.” Alternatively, hunters can visit any DOFAW branch offices or an authorized hunting license vendor. Hunters can obtain vendor information by contacting their local DOFAW office

A valid state of Hawaiʻi hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. All game mammal hunting is regulated by Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 123 and all game bird hunting is regulated by Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 122. Rule chapters and other hunting information are available on the DOFAW website.

Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out and to purchase special tags and permits online. Users should make sure that the application is fully downloaded to their mobile device before entering the field to avoid slow download speeds or “no service” areas.

Individuals unable to access the internet can use the following phone numbers to contact their local DOFAW Office: Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433; O‘ahu: 808-973-9778; Maui: 808-984-8100; Moloka‘i: 808-553-1745; Lāna‘i: 808-565-7916; Hilo: 808-974-4221; Kamuela: 808-887-6063 or the DOFAW administration office in Honolulu at 808-587-0166.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Hunting information and for purchasing a hunting license or tags:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/hunting/

OuterSpatial mobile app: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/

Rules and Regulations

Game Mammals:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-123-Game-Mammals.pdf

Game Birds:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-122-Game-Birds.pdf

Media contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Department of Land and Natural Resources, State of Hawai‘i

Email: [email protected]