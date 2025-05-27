Submit Release
Attorney General William Tong

05/27/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Praising New Contract for Pratt & Whitney Workers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement following reports that Pratt & Whitney machinists in IAM Union Local 1746 and Local 700 have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the strike.

“Pratt & Whitney machinists are a backbone of Connecticut’s economy and the literal engine of our nation’s defense and aerospace industry. Workers in Middletown and East Hartford knew their worth, and they fought courageously for the job security, wages and benefits they are due. I am grateful that the workers and Pratt & Whitney leadership were able to reach a fair and honest agreement that keeps good jobs here in Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

