DOH CITES HAWAII PETROLEUM, LLC FOR UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANK VIOLATIONS

OCEANVIEW, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Underground Storage Tank (UST) Section has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) against Hawaii Petroleum, LLC., which operates Kamakani Store, LLC on Hawaiʻi Island, for violating state underground storage tank (UST) laws.

On April 29, 2024, a DOH inspector confirmed the installation and operation of two underground storage tank (UST) systems: one 10,000-gallon tank and one 10,000-gallon compartmentalized tank. Hawaii Petroleum, LLC failed to apply for or obtain the required UST permits prior to installation and operation. The UST systems were installed at Kamakani Store in December 2023; however, the necessary notification and permitting were not completed until August 2024.

Hawaii Petroleum, LLC has been assessed a $27,500 penalty for the following UST violations:

· Failure to obtain UST permit from the department prior to installation and operation of the tank systems.

· Failure to notify the department at least seven days prior to the installation of the tank systems.

· Failure to notify the department within 30 days after the installation of the tank systems.

Hawaii Petroleum, LLC has 20 days from the date of receipt of the NOVO to submit a written request for a hearing, or the NOVO will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

The DOH UST Section regulates underground storage tanks, which store petroleum or hazardous substances, by conducting operational compliance inspections from time to time after installation. Routine inspections determine if a UST or tank system is being maintained properly to prevent releases of regulated substances into the environment.

