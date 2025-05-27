Big Moves Ahead: PicklePlay’s Next Chapter Unfolds

What's next for PicklePlay?

With the backing of UTR Sports, PicklePlay has accelerated plans to enhance the experience for pickleball players with strategic growth strategies.

IA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the sport of pickleball continues to see remarkable growth, so does PicklePlay, the ultimate pickleball app. Using the PicklePlay app , members can find nearby courts, local events and tournaments, and connect with other players. But, the app is not just for finding courts. PicklePlay has easy-to-navigate club management software to streamline managing pickleball clubs or groups with ease.Exciting developments in recent months have set the stage for PicklePlay’s continued growth. With the backing of UTR Sports , PicklePlay has accelerated plans to enhance the experience for pickleball players. Together, UTR Sports and PicklePlay will continue to help democratize access to level-based play and foster a more inclusive and supportive pickleball community that spans all skill levels.As part of its growth strategy, PicklePlay is cultivating impactful partnerships with top-tier pickleball organizations, such as The APP (Association of Pickleball Players). As part of this partnership, PicklePlay Scrambles will be offered to players competing in APP Tour events around the country, extending their court time during APP Tour competitions.PicklePlay also continues to build strong partnerships within the pickleball industry including JustPaddles, Franklin Sports, Athletico Physical Therapy, Wild Monkeys Pickleball, and well-known entertainment venue, Chicken N Pickle. These continued partnerships are key to further the growth of PicklePlay and provide more opportunities for players to experience PicklePlay.A strong focus for PicklePlay is to continue to add new features and functionality to easily manage pickleball clubs or leagues. The company recently introduced a new Club+ Subscription which includes the ability to manage unlimited events tracking for sign ups, payment collection, and score keeping. Play formats include: Round Robin Tournaments, Scrambles, Partner Leagues, and Ladder Leagues. PicklePlay’s Club+ also allows clubs to manage membership and event dues and now even court reservation software! Club+ is utilized by many different facilities such as public parks, community rec centers, HOA’s, golf courses, and more!About PicklePlay:The PicklePlay App was founded by Blake Renaud in 2020, and then rebuilt in 2022 to accommodate a larger user base. The pickleball app has now grown to have over 160,000 members and is used in 96 countries. The PicklePlay App was acquired by UTR Sports in December of 2024 with a plan to accelerate growth and development.Check out www.pickleplay.com to learn more or download the app on the App Store or Google Play. Watch this short video to learn more about club management: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKJX5mforCw . To connect with the PicklePlay team to discuss your club needs, email info@pickleplay.com or set up a quick demo call: https://calendly.com/blake-228/30-min-zoom-call

