The Inaugural Carhenge Mural Festival

Eight internationally recognized artists will paint murals directly on the cars of the Carhenge roadside attraction.

ALLIANCE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance Creative District is announcing the first Carhenge Mural Festival on the third week of June, 2025. Eight muralists from around the world will bring their unique perspective to help transform one of the world’s quirkiest roadside attractions into an art instillation like no other.Carhenge is a scale reproduction of the ancient monument Stonehenge made entirely of vintage American cars. Starting on June 17th, an all-star lineup of artists will each paint one of those cars and bring their unique vision to the attraction. On the Summer Solstice, June 21, there will be an no-admission, artists’ reception at Carhenge with live music at sunset.ArtezChanateAnna CharneyFat Cap SpraysKey DetailPaul MonstersThe ObanothStevie ShaoThe artists will teach workshops on June 18, 19, and 20 covering both studio work and large scale public art. There will be a Bands on the Bricks music performance in Downtown Alliance on June 19th and a ticketed Artists’ Dinner will be held on June 20th at the Golden Hour Barbecue for a chance to chat our international group of artists.Tickets and information can be found at: alliancecreativedistrict.comThe Alliance Creative District was created through an the initiative of the Nebraska Arts Council that utilizes the arts as an economic and cultural driver and to revitalize and bolster communities.

2025 Carhenge Mural Festival

