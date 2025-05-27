Best Bev Highlights Common Bottling Mistakes New Brands Should Avoid

PENNSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the beverage industry continues to grow, an increasing number of startups are entering the market with innovative drink concepts. However, many of these new brands encounter setbacks during one of the most critical stages of production: bottling. Best Bev, a premier co-packing and bottling services provider, has released expert insights on common bottling mistakes that emerging beverage companies should avoid to ensure product success and brand longevity.Choosing the Wrong Bottle TypeOne of the most fundamental mistakes involves selecting packaging that is incompatible with the beverage itself. For instance, carbonated drinks require pressure-resistant bottles, while acidic beverages may degrade certain caps or linings. Selecting inappropriate materials can compromise shelf life and product integrity.Neglecting Label ComplianceWhile visual branding is important, regulatory compliance remains a priority. Omitting essential information such as nutrition facts, allergen warnings, or barcodes can lead to delays, relabeling costs, or even recalls. Ensuring label designs meet FDA and retail requirements is a crucial part of the bottling process.Underestimating Fill AccuracyPrecise fill levels are critical not only for legal compliance but also for protecting profit margins. Inaccurate filling—whether over or under—can result in wasted product or dissatisfied customers. Proper calibration of automated filling equipment and regular quality checks are essential to maintain consistency across batches.Skipping Shelf-Life TestingBrands that rush to market without validating shelf stability risk issues with taste, appearance, and safety. Environmental factors such as temperature and light exposure can negatively affect the product. Comprehensive shelf-life testing ensures that beverages remain appealing and safe over time.Failing to Plan for ScalabilityMany new brands overlook the challenges of scaling production. Practices suitable for small batches, such as manual capping or hand labeling, can become obstacles at higher volumes. Choosing a bottling partner equipped with scalable solutions ensures smoother growth transitions.Ignoring Cap and Closure CompatibilityClosures must be matched precisely to both the bottle and the beverage. Incompatibilities can lead to leakage, oxidation, or spoilage—especially for carbonated drinks that require secure, pressure-retaining seals.Lack of Documentation and Batch RecordsMaintaining detailed batch records is vital for quality assurance and traceability. Inadequate documentation can complicate issue resolution or recall procedures. Partnering with an experienced bottler ensures that records are meticulously maintained for accountability and compliance.Best Bev emphasizes that bottling is not simply a packaging step—it is a vital phase that influences customer experience and brand perception. Every component, from materials to processes, plays a role in a product’s market readiness and reputation. To learn more or to explore bottling services, visit https://bestbev.co/ About Best BevBased in Pennsburg, PA, Best Bev is a turnkey beverage manufacturer with an eye for detail. They help clients turn ideas into reality with their state-of-the-art lab, premier sourcing and production capabilities. In addition to canning and bottling, they also provide consulting services to help clients with formulation, logistics, branding, and more.For more information about the company and its services, visit https://bestbev.co/

