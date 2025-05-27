FWC: Reel in the fun on two license-free fishing weekends! 

Save the dates for two upcoming license-free fishing weekends hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a perfect opportunity to try fishing with your friends and family!

This summer's license-free fishing weekends are on June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the many recreational fishing opportunities Florida has to offer, whether you like to fish from the shore or your boat, there are so many options across the state.

People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take advantage of these special weekends, which allow them to reel in their favorite fish species without the need for a fishing license.

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Visit the FWC’s fishing basics web page for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge.

Visit MyFWC.com and learn where to go freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, or how to find a boat ramp or pier near you.

Check out FWC’s angler recognition programs TrophyCatch and Catch a Florida Memory to win prizes and recognition.