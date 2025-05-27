Submit Release
CBP arrests New Jersey man for manslaughter charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who had an active warrant out of Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey.

On May 26, CBP officers encountered Malakai McRay, a 22-year-old-male United States citizen from New Jersey, entering the United States on a commercial bus. During McRay’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, the man was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified McRay’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for Negligent Manslaughter with a Weapon, a second-degree felony.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Canada.

“Our CBP officers work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals through vigilance and thorough research,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal to ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, the man was turned over to the New York State Police, as a Fugitive from Justice. Malakai McRay is currently in custody of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

