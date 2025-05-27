Global Gaming Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 436.68 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Gaming Market Size and Key Players

The Global Gaming Market is Segmented by Gaming Type (Console, Tablet, Smartphone, Downloaded/Box PC, and Browser PC) and Geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the gaming market is projected to grow from USD 269.06 billion in 2025 to USD 436.68 billion by 2030. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.17% over the forecast period. The global gaming market ecosystem continues to expand as more users across age groups access platforms ranging from mobile devices to high-end gaming consoles.Innovations in game design, increased global internet penetration, and growing interest in interactive digital entertainment are key factors pushing the market forward.Subscription-Based Gaming Gains MomentumSubscription services are reshaping monetization models in the gaming industry. According to Mordor Intelligence, the subscription-based gaming market is expected to increase from USD 11.99 billion in 2025 to USD 19.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.84%.The rise of services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus is changing how users consume content. Instead of purchasing single titles, players prefer affordable access to diverse libraries through recurring monthly fees. Cross-platform availability and added perks such as early releases are driving adoption.For more insights, visit the - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-subscription-based-gaming-market?utm_source=einpr MMORPGs See Sustained Player EngagementAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the MMORPG gaming market is projected to grow from USD 28.06 billion in 2025 to USD 46.76 billion by 2030, showing a CAGR of 10.75%.These titles are known for building long-term engagement through persistent virtual worlds, regular content updates, and strong community features. Games in this category maintain user loyalty through subscription models, in-game purchases, and dynamic storylines.Get insights into the Global MMORPG Gaming Market Gaming Accessories Market Keeps GrowingGaming peripherals such as headsets, keyboards, controllers, and chairs continue to see growing demand. According to Mordor Intelligence, the gaming accessories market is set to expand from USD 13.09 billion in 2025 to USD 21.30 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.22%.Growth in competitive gaming, streaming, and personalized gaming setups is boosting sales in this category. Product customization, ergonomic improvements, and the integration of haptic feedback technologies are trends gaining momentum.Read more about the Gaming Accessories Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gaming-accessories-market?utm_source=einpr Console Gaming Remains a Core SegmentDespite increased competition from mobile and cloud-based gaming, the console segment is maintaining its relevance. According to Mordor Intelligence, the gaming console market is projected to grow from USD 61.32 billion in 2025 to USD 86.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.20%.Manufacturers are focusing on exclusive titles, hardware innovation, and integration with online services. Backward compatibility, improved graphics performance, and subscription-based gaming access on consoles are helping retain player interest.Get insights into the Gaming Console Market- https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/gaming-console-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global gaming market is in a phase of consistent growth, driven by widespread adoption of mobile gaming, the rise of subscriptions, and deeper user engagement through MMORPGs and consoles. As regional markets continue to evolve with local investments and global partnerships, industry players are focusing on platform flexibility, content diversity, and long-term engagement strategies. ConclusionThe global gaming market is in a phase of consistent growth, driven by widespread adoption of mobile gaming, the rise of subscriptions, and deeper user engagement through MMORPGs and consoles. As regional markets continue to evolve with local investments and global partnerships, industry players are focusing on platform flexibility, content diversity, and long-term engagement strategies. Stakeholders—from developers and publishers to hardware manufacturers and service providers—are expected to benefit from a robust, evolving landscape that supports both casual and competitive players worldwide.For media professionals, content creators, and decision-makers in entertainment, these trends present ongoing opportunities to align with changing consumer behaviors and build communities that support sustained market growth.Read more about the Global Gaming market - This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

