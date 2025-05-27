Novacoast Selected by Broadcom as a Services Provider for Symantec and Carbon Black Solutions

Broadcom selects Novacoast as preferred provider for Symantec & Carbon Black services, ensuring global continuity through Catalyst Partner Program.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We’re gaining incredible talent, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our reach. That’s a big win for Novacoast, for the people joining us, and especially for the customers we’ll now support” — Paul Anderson

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novacoast, a global cybersecurity and IT services company, has been selected by Broadcom as the support services provider for Carbon Black Managed Detection and Response (MDR), as well as Designated Support Engineer (DSE) services for Catalyst customers, and Resident services, for the Symantec portfolio.A continuation of the Broadcom Enterprise Security Group’s innovative Catalyst initiative , Novacoast will provide uninterrupted managed cybersecurity services and strategic tech support offerings for new and existing Carbon Black and Symantec customers while expanding its footprint and ensuring continuity of services and support.“Our team has built a reputation for solving hard problems and delivering at scale. This opportunity affirms that,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Novacoast. “We’re gaining incredible talent, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our reach. That’s a big win for Novacoast, for the people joining us, and especially for the customers we’ll now support.”Novacoast now provides the following services for Carbon Black and Symantec customers:● Carbon Black MDR provides critical insight into attacks using automated machine learning and algorithms to validate and prioritize alerts and uncover new threats. A team of expert threat analysts monitor and provide rapid response and guidance to customer security teams allowing them to accelerate investigations and remediate incidents quickly.● Broadcom’s Resident Program pairs Symantec solution experts with customer teams to deliver support advice and proactive planning – in addition to guidance with administering, maintaining, monitoring, and troubleshooting their Symantec solutions. Residents provide solution mentoring as well as implementation and upgrade advice.● The DSE offering pairs experienced support engineers with a customer's internal teams, enhancing product support with personalized service. In addition to standard maintenance, Symantec customers are assigned a designated engineer who knows them, understands their environment and will own product support issues for a chosen product solution during chosen business hours.Novacoast’s technical capabilities and understanding of Carbon Black and Symantec technologies make them well suited to provide technical excellence, operational continuity, and deep alignment with the needs of enterprise environments. This also opens new doors for other Catalyst Partners to collaborate with Novacoast — leveraging its cybersecurity expertise, scalable delivery model, and partner-friendly approach.“At Novacoast, our priority is making this transition seamless for everyone involved,” said Eron Howard, Chief Operating Officer at Novacoast. “We’ve built the processes, infrastructure, and support systems needed to integrate quickly while maintaining the high-quality service customers expect — and to deliver even more as we move forward.”With this expansion, Novacoast accelerates its mission to redefine cybersecurity service delivery and help organizations stay secure, agile, and ahead of evolving threats — with the right people, the right expertise, and the right mindset.“Novacoast has an impressive track record of providing leading managed cybersecurity services to businesses worldwide. Combine that with a deep understanding of Carbon Black and Symantec technology and they are an ideal partner to help us deliver enterprise-grade security for all,” said Jason Rolleston, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security Group at Broadcom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.