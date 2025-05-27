Upcoming weeknight ramp closures for H-1 Freeway/Airport viaduct work

Main, News Posted on May 27, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming full closures of on- and off-ramps within the work area on weeknights beginning Tuesday, June 3.

From Tuesday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be full closures of the westbound Aolele Street and Rodgers Boulevard on-ramps to the H-1 Freeway from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), and the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct, for concrete deck repairs as part of the repaving work on the westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct.

Motorists will be detoured via Paiea Street to Nimitz Highway where they may re-enter the westbound H-1 Freeway. The eastbound ramps will remain open during this work.

This work is in conjunction with the weekend closures on the H-1 Airport Viaduct. The estimated completion date of this work is August 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

